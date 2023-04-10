Teen drowns at beach

THE body of a 18-year-old man was recovered at Penzance Beach in Rampanalgas yesterday morning, several hours after he disappeared while swimming.
Declon Estrada, of Fitts Trace in Sangre Grande, was said to be enjoying a day out at the beach with a group of friends and family when around 3.30 p.m. on Saturday, he encountered difficulties while in the water.
He disappeared, and his friends raised an alarm.
However, Estrada could not be located.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by Sgt Edwards responded.
The officers were joined by personnel from the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, along with family members and villagers.
However, Estrada’s body could not be found up to 7 p.m. on Saturday and due to poor lighting the search had to be called off.
The search resumed at about 6 a.m. yesterday, and within two hours, police found Estrada’s body a short distance away from where he was last seen.
The body was viewed by the District Medical Officer and ordered removed to the Sangre Grande Mortuary.
A post-mortem has been ordered to confirm the cause of death.
When the Express visited Estrada’s home yesterday, relatives spoke briefly, saying the 18-year-old was a well-loved, and caring young man, who was very ambitious and working towards his dreams.
They said that they were grateful to all who responded and aided in finding Estrada.
However, they also claimed that social media posts about his death had contained several incorrect articles of information that had hurt the family, and they did not wish to discuss anything further with the public.