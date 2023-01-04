Teen drowns while bathing at Tyrico

THE hazardous conditions off Trinidad’s north coast are believed to have claimed another teenage life on Sunday, after 19-year-old Sanjay Samuel Somai drowned while bathing at Tyrico Bay.
His body is yet to be found, and the search continued up to last night.
Somai lived with his parents at MI Trace, El Socorro, San Juan.
On Sunday morning (New Year’s Day) he “laughingly” defied his mother, met a group of 11 friends at Massy Stores, San Juan, and went to Tyrico Bay, which was the same location where 18-year-old Jada Wilson drowned last month.
Wilson, of Tunapuna, disappeared while bathing in Tyrico Bay on December 20. Her body was found days later in the waters of Maracas Bay, approximately 300 metres from where she was last seen.
The Express spoke to Somai’s relatives at their home yesterday. His mother did not want to be named. She, however, detailed that shortly before 8 a.m. she received a call on her phone. It was one of her son’s friends who asked for him, as he did not have a phone of his own.
She said Somai called back the person, a girl, and she overheard them talking about plans to meet in San Juan to go to the beach.
“I told him not to go,” she said. “He never goes to the sea without me,” she said.
The mother said she again told Somai not to go. “You are not going anywhere...right?” He turned, watched me and smile, and he gone,” she said.
The woman said the friends her son went with worked with him at Food Basket Market Place, Mt Hope, but he met them only in mid-November when he began working there.
Around 3.30 p.m., she said she got a call from one of his friends. “A male voice on the other end said, ‘I’m sorry to tell you that we went to Tyrico and he drowned and is on shore.’” The mother was told efforts to save her son failed.
She said she called the person back and was told Somai disappeared while they were bathing at Tyrico, and that the Coast Guard was looking for him.
The mother said while she may not know exactly what happened to her son, she remains suspicious since she was told two versions of what transpired. “None of his friends came to check us. They claimed they dropped his belongings at the San Juan Police Station, but when we went there was nothing there,” she said.
The mother said the family has been calling the number for Somai’s friend, but no one has answered.
This, she said, has raised more suspicions.
Somai’s father went to Tyrico on Monday and spoke with a group of men who rent beach chairs. They claimed they saw the group at the beach on Sunday, and Somai and another man having difficulties in the water. They said as experienced swimmers they went in and plucked the other man out of the water, leaving Somai behind.
They claimed, however, the man they rescued attacked them, prompting them to leave.
Somai’s father said they had no explanation why they were attacked.
While the Aerial Unit of the Police Service and the Coast Guard continue their search for Somai, his family said they are left with a bad feeling about what truly happened on Sunday.
Hazardous seas
The Express understands that up to Monday, Trinidad and Tobago was still under a hazardous-seas alert. The yellow alert was issued on Saturday and ended on Monday.
Sea bathers were warned that conditions for swimming would be dangerous.
The Met Service also called on bathers, fishermen, small craft operators and all marine interests to keep an eye on sea conditions, and to exercise caution.