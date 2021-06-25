Teen girl among 16 Covid deaths

A teenage girl with pre-existing medical issues is among 16 people who died from Covid-19 yesterday.
Covid-19 deaths in Trinidad and Tobago returned to the double digits yesterday, after two consecutive days of single digits.
There were seven Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday and on Thursday.
According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the 16 deceased patients were:
• Seven elderly males with co-morbidities
• Two elderly females with co-morbidities
• Four middle-aged males with co-morbidities
• One teenage female with co-morbidities
• Two middle-aged males without co-morbidities
T&T’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 791.
In the last 24 days, 296 people have died from the virus while there have been 664 deaths for the year so far.
In all of last year, 127 people died from the virus.
No deaths have been reported in Tobago since Tuesday, with the island’s toll remaining at 23.
346 new cases
According to the ministry, 346 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, increasing total cases since the pandemic began to 31,775.
T&T currently has 7,613 active Covid-19 cases while Tobago has 122.
A total of 7,866 people have tested positive for Covid-19 this month so far.
There have been 24,625 positive cases for 2021 thus far and 31,775 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Total Covid-19 infections in Tobago increased to 803 yesterday, as the island reported an additional ten cases.
The ministry reported that 60 more people were discharged from public health facilities yesterday and there were 297 recovered community cases, increasing total recoveries to 23,371.
It noted that 385 patients were hospitalised as follows:
• Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility—113
• Caura Hospital—58
• Augustus Long Hospital—45
• St Ann’s Hospital—9
• Arima General Hospital—59
• New Point Fortin Hospital—38
• St James Medical Centre—41
• Scarborough Regional Hospital
(Fort King George)—20
• Scarborough General Hospital (Signal Hill)—2
Of the positive patients at Couva Hospital, 16 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 33 are in the high-dependency unit (HDU).
There are two patients in the intensive care unit in Tobago.
The ministry said 6,736 Covid-positive people are currently in home isolation while 331 are in various State quarantine facilities.
A total of 146 patients are in step-down facilities.
Vaccinations
To date, 89,651 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 104,361 have received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine and 200 have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The ministry said 63,647 people have been fully vaccinated.