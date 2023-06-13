An 18-year-old woman will be missing her Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exam today as she has been remanded into custody in connection with a robbery offence.
Mackilah Thompson, a Form Five pupil, appeared virtually before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor yesterday afternoon.
She was represented by attorney at law Larry Williams Thompson charged with the offence of robbery with aggravation, alongside Jaheim Greenidge and Justin Khan.
The interests of the State were represented by police prosecutor Cpl Castro.
WPC Nahkid was the complainant (charging officer) in the matter.
When the matter was heard, the court was informed that the State was not in possession of a background tracing for any of the accused.
Williams made an application for bail on behalf of his client, noting that she had a Mathematics examination carded for today, and an English examination carded for Friday.
However, when Baboolal-Gafoor attempted to question Thompson on when her exams had begun, and how they were going, the teenager answered in a very limited manner, and did not express any remorse to the courts for her actions.
After further submissions, and in light of the lack of tracings for any of the accused, the matter was adjourned to June 14 for bail to be heard.
The accused were all remanded into custody, but they were reminded of their rights to make appeals to a judge-in-chambers.
This decision meant that Thompson would be missing her examinations.
The trio were arrested on June 7, after they allegedly robbed a Morvant man of his vehicle, cellular phone, and cash.
The incident took place at about 1.30 a.m. that day.
Greenidge and Khan were held shortly after by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force along South Quay driving the stolen vehicle.
Thompson later surrendered herself to the Morvant Police Station after being informed that police were searching for her.
All three were placed on identification parades and were subsequently pointed out.
As a result, they were all charged.