Tobago teen killed in land dispute

Tobago recorded its fifth murder for the year so far yesterday.
Jamal Sebro, 18, a former pupil of the Signal Hill Secondary School, was chopped to death by a male relative, who is in police custody.
The Express learnt the death stemmed from a land dispute.
The incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. at Farmer’s Trace, Jageers Hill, Mason Hall. The murder was witnessed by the victim’s four siblings, ages 13, 15, nine-year-old twins and his mother.
The children told the Express, they observed the dispute which resulted in the murder of their brother from the start, to his body lying lifeless on the ground, metres away from his home.
Shaunelle Bobb, mother of the deceased, spoke with the Express.
“The wife of the man came to speak to me. She and me were speaking when her husband came and said not to speak to me,” Bobb said. The distraught mother said things escalated from there after her son intervened, not happy with the way she was spoken to by the suspect.
“Same time my son came quarrelling, saying do not speak to my mother like that. The argument escalated,” she said.
She described how the relative chopped the teenager to the left side of his neck.
“Jamal walk a little and fall down,” she said.
He died on the spot.
His body was later ordered removed to the Scarborough Mortuary, after being examined by the district medical officer.
Teacher pays tribute
Jamal was also a chicken and eggs farmer and the CEO of J‘Natural Chicken and Eggs Farm Ltd.
His teacher at the Signal Hill Secondary School, Latoya Anderson, who taught him Information Communication Technology (ICT), told the Express yesterday, “As I say goodbye to one of my students, Jamal Sebro, the years I spent with him as his form teacher, a mentor, a friend, my life was filled with excitement and adventure all the time.
“He may not be the perfect one but he was one who was ambitious, creative and was always laughing no matter the circumstances. Jamal kept a smile on my face through the ups and downs of life, and I will keep on smiling in his honour. Rest in peace, Jamal.”
Tobago police are investigating.
The country’s murder toll now stands at 173 compared to 224 for the same period last year.