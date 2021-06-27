Tobago teen killed in land dispute

The Report of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on the two Tobago Bills—The Constitutional Amendment (Tobago Self-Government Bill) and the Tobago Island Bill—will be debated in the House of Representatives today and tomorrow.

It marks the culmination of a process that began in 2016 when the Forum of Political Parties (comprising all the political parties in Tobago) developed and sent proposals to the Cabinet for changes to the Constitution and the THA Act to give Tobago more autonomy.