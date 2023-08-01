The search continued yesterday for a 16-year-old boy who was swept away while in the waters of Mayaro, as he went to rescue his sister from difficulty on Sunday.
Tyreese Singh of Manzanilla Road, Mayaro, is yet to be found.
His cousin Kristen Townsand called for a greater presence of lifeguards in the area.
He recalled that Singh, the teen’s 17-year-old sister and their 15-year-old cousin were bathing in about four feet of water off Mahana Drive, Manzanilla Road, Mayaro, around 5.15 p.m. when Singh’s sister began experiencing difficulty.
“The three of them were bathing in the same proximity, so his sister may have just been a few feet away. She got into some difficulties and Tyreese attempted to rescue her. However, he himself got into the difficulties and swept away by the current,” he said.
Beachgoers who were nearby were alerted and were able to retrieve the two girls from the water. “His sister was screaming and asking for her brother. There was no sight of Tyreese.” Townsand said while Singh was accustomed going to the beach, he was not known to be a swimmer.
He said the area is one where there are undercurrents and added that there were no lifeguards on duty in the area on Sunday.
“We notice in the Mayaro area, we’re not getting the presence of the lifeguards. This is the holiday period and we’re seeing lifeguard booths with a sign saying ‘No lifeguard on duty. Bathe with caution’ That is unacceptable for our beachgoers,” he said.
He said while they were searching for Singh, they noticed families on the beach with young children and warned the adults that there were no lifeguards. “We would like to get more presence of lifeguards on our coastline in the Mayaro area. This is a total wake up call for the residents, this is like the first incident like this in our community Manzanilla Road, Mayaro.”
The search for Singh lasted until 2 a.m. yesterday and restarted around 5 a.m. The family planned to also spend last night searching in the area.
“From (Sunday) we would have been combing the area. Persons would be going into the water, swimming in the area, in the shallow waters … We got the assistance from the coast guards. I saw the helicopter making some checks over the deep waters, some of the coast guards came with a drone. No-one actually came with a vessel to search the area,” Townsand said.
Fishermen yesterday used nets, spanning 150 feet, in the water as they searched for Singh. The Hunters Search and Rescue Team was also present, assisting with the search along the coastline.
Hoping for a miracle
Singh is the last of his parent’s five children. His 17-year-old sister is the only girl. “They attended church (Sunday) morning and they decided, as it’s holiday time, to go to the beach,” Townsand said.
Townsand, the United National Congress candidate for Mayaro North, said his cousin attended St Stephen’s College, and was now a pupil at Rio Claro West Secondary School, moving on to Upper Six in September. “He’s a very bright and well-educated young man, very respectful. He’s not really a talker, more quiet, loves football. He’s very close to his mom, they would go to church three times for the week, very close with his family. A person with his whole life ahead and we know he would be a great representative in our community in whatever field he decides to pursue his career.”
He added, “We have no confirmation to say Tyreese is dead, we are still treating it as a missing person. We are going to camp out at the site tonight. We’re still hoping for some form of miracle,” he said.