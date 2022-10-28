Teen remanded for 15-year-old’s murder

An 18-year-old man was remanded into custody when he appeared before Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court yesterday, after he was charged with murder.
Ryan Rampersad, of Church Street, Golconda, Ste Madeleine, was charged on Tuesday with the murder of 15-year-old Videsh Dookran, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.
According to the police, around 6 a.m. on October 9, the Command Centre received information about the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy and the concealment of the body.
Officers proceeded to the location and while conducting a search of the area, they discovered Dookran’s lifeless body inside an abandoned outhouse.
The Form Three pupil of Ste Madeleine Secondary School was allegedly shot in the chest by one of two brothers with whom he was in company, on October 8.
Dookran, who also lived at Church Street, had told his mother he was going to a “cook” by a relative that day.
The police said extensive investigations conducted by officers of the Homicide Bureau Region 3 into the matter led to the arrest of Rampersad on October 18. He was later charged with murder by WPC Tricia Knights.
The investigation was spearheaded by Superintendent (Ag) Sean Dhillpaul.
Rampersad is due to reappear in court on November 16.