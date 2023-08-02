Teen’s body found

The body of 16-year-old Tyreese Singh, the boy who got into difficulties trying to rescue his sister in the waters of Mayaro on Sunday, has been recovered.
Singh’s body washed ashore five miles from where he disappeared, off the St Joseph Estate, on Monday night.
His relatives were camped at the site of the incident, along Manzanilla Road, when the teen’s battered body was sighted around 7.30 p.m.
His cousin, Kristen Townsend, said, “We had planned to camp out at the location last night and continue the search. We were at the site when we got news that the body washed ashore about five miles away. It was a ten-minute walk to the scene.”
Townsend said the body was discovered by a community search team, including residents, fishermen and relatives.
The Troopers Search and Rescue Team, led by Wez Mohammed, was contacted on Sunday and searched all night for Tyreese, the Express was told.
Alisha Mohammed, member of the search team, said she received a call from the distraught family on Sunday evening.
“Since then the team has been on the ground with family members, fishermen and T&T Coast Guard officers searching for the boy. Around 7.30 p.m. on Monday the body was spotted, close to the shore on the beach,” she said.
Townsend said the teenager’s mother, Hazel Caines, was distraught and was being monitored by relatives.
Tyreese was the last of her five children.
He had gone to the beach with his 19-year-old sister and their 15-year-old cousin.
They were bathing in about four feet of water off Mahana Drive, Manzanilla Road, around 5.15 p.m., when Tyreese’s sister began experiencing difficulty.
He attempted to rescue her, relatives said, but got into the difficulties and was swept away by the current.
Rondell Noel, who was at the beach, went into the water and rescued the teenage girls. But Tyreese could not be found.
Fishermen from the area were alerted and began searching the area, using nets, spanning 150 feet, in the water, but he could not be found.
Townsend said his cousin had spent most of his life at the beach, but was not known to be a good swimmer.
He said the area is one where there are undercurrents, and added that there were no lifeguards on duty in the area on Sunday.
He told the Express, “We notice in the Mayaro area, we’re not getting the presence of the lifeguards.
“This is the holiday period and we’re seeing lifeguard booths with a sign saying, ‘No lifeguard on duty. Bathe with caution’. That is unacceptable for our beachgoers.”
Townsend said while they were searching for Tyreese, they noticed families on the beach with young children and warned the adults there were no lifeguards.
“We would like to get more presence of lifeguards on our coastline in the Mayaro area. This is a total wake-up call for the residents. This is like the first incident like this in our community, Manzanilla Road, Mayaro,” he said.