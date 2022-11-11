Teen’s dad exploring legal options

The father of the 16-year-old who was allegedly beaten while at school on Monday said he will be exploring his legal options, even as he pleaded for the Ministry of Education’s intervention in the matter.
Adell Jordan visited the ministry’s Victoria Education District Office on Wednesday, accompanied by his daughter and her mother.
He said a report was taken by officials but, as he left the building, he further made an appeal for help.
“I’m asking you all kindly to look into this, please, because right now my child is frightened to go back out to school, she ashamed, she don’t know what to do. She’s traumatised,” said Jordan.
Two videos recorded by pupils showed his daughter being cuffed and kicked in a classroom at San Fernando West Secondary School. Jordan said when he saw the videos of the fight, he could not believe his child was being bullied.
“Right now, I’m not in the right frame of mind... I can’t sleep with this. If I can’t see justice, I will be taking this further because if the school not doing anything and the ministry not doing anything, I will go to my attorney.”
He said he had seen social media videos of children being injured in incidents at other schools, and he will do what he can to defend his child.
Concerning the incident, Jordan said it happened following his daughter’s return to school on Monday, after more than a week of suspension over an alleged fake social media profile.
He was told by school officials that this and allegations by pupils that he made threats toward them after his daughter said they wanted to beat her were being investigated. Jordan said when his daughter went back to school on Monday, she was taunted by some boys about the fake profile. He said she did not respond and, soon after, went to her Form Four classroom.
While there, he said, the door was kicked open and his child was beaten by two girls. He believed it was instigated by a boy, and had been planned.
Speaking outside the district office, a visibly shaken Jordan said: “My child will not be going back to this school... With that kick in the belly, right now she’s bleeding. She also can’t hear in one side of her ear.”
He also said his child had swelling at the side of her head, and complained of pain to her abdomen and back. Jordan said he received a medical report for his daughter and a report was also made to the police. However, he claimed a police officer did not want to take the medical report, and a statement was taken from the teen, in his absence, at the police station.
He also claimed that no official from the school had been in contact with him since the fight.
Pupils suspended
In a response to Monday’s incident, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the principal’s report had been received. She said it indicated the situation between the pupils, which culminated in a brief, intense physical scuffle on Monday, had its genesis in a social media post which was reported to the school some time before.
“The parents and as many of the students named in the post as could be identified at the time were actively involved in mediation efforts by the school administration and SSSD (Student Support Services Division) officials since last week, due to the reaction of the students to the post that was made,” said the minister.
“There was also a situation where there was interaction between the parent of the student who admitted to being the author of the post and students of the school over the fallout from the social media post,” she added.