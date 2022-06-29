Teen succumbs to severe burns

Kimberly Chattergoon

burns to 70 per cent of body:

Kimberly Chattergoon

A 16-year-old schoolgirl who suffered severe burns in a fire that killed three family members on Saturday, died at the San Fernando General Hospital on Tuesday.

Kimberly Chattergoon, a pupil of Southern Academy Secondary School, was being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit for burns to 70 per cent of her body.

Her father, Louis Chatter­goon, said relatives were informed that Kimberly’s condition had wor­sened overnight, and they were on their way to the hospital when news came that she had passed around 2.35 a.m.

Kimberly lived with her grandmother, Everline Miller, and other relatives in Caratal Road, Gasparillo.

Miller, 72, her five-year-old granddaughter, Amy Chat­tergoon, and pregnant granddaughter-in-law, La Keisha Grant, 22, all died in the fire.

Relatives said Kimberly was in the washroom when the fire started around 2.15 a.m. on Saturday.

Her father said: “I don’t live with her; she has been living with her grandmother since she was young. But I was told that she went to the washroom and then the grandmother called out that there was a fire. Kimberly tried to help her grandmother, and when she realised it was too much for her she ran out.”

Relatives said Kimberly ran out to the roadway and showed her aunt, Rosetta Bramble, the burns on her legs and arms.

“She called out to me and started pointing at all the burns on her body. She said it was feeling like ants biting,” Bramble said.

Louis Chattergoon said his family was devastated by the tra­gedy. “That was my baby. She was the last of my three children. I went to see her yesterday, and she was breathing but not responding to me. I didn’t think I would lose her,” he said.

Chattergoon said he last spoke with his daughter on Father’s Day when she called him on the phone. “I was at work and she called me. We spoke for a while and we promised to meet up and spend some time together,” he said.

Preliminary investigations revealed the fire may have started in an electrical outlet in a bedroom.

Relatives said the fire quickly spread throughout the wooden and concrete house, trapping the elderly woman and her five-year-old granddaughter inside.

Grant, who was six months’ pregnant, was almost out of the burning house when she turned around and ran back inside to help Miller and the child.

Fire officials said the three were burnt beyond recognition.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Panic before the storm

Panic before the storm

Instead of the calm before the storm, there was an atmosphere of panic in parts of the country yesterday as many people sought to stock up on necessary supplies.

From as early as 8 a.m., there were long lines at grocery stores, gas stations and hardwares in both East and North Trinidad .

Teen succumbs to severe burns

Teen succumbs to severe burns

A 16-year-old schoolgirl who suffered severe burns in a fire that killed three family members on Saturday, died at the San Fernando General Hospital on Tuesday.

Kimberly Chattergoon, a pupil of Southern Academy Secondary School, was being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit for burns to 70 per cent of her body.

Her father, Louis Chatter­goon, said relatives were informed that Kimberly’s condition had wor­sened overnight, and they were on their way to the hospital when news came that she had passed around 2.35 a.m.

Rambally: Where is the Prime Minister

Rambally: Where is the Prime Minister

Where is Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley?

Opposition MP Din­esh Rambally said as the nation faces the possibility of being battered by a tropical storm, there is an absence of leadership in the country.

Rowley left Trinidad on June 6 to attend the Summit of Americas meeting in California, USA, and has been abroad since.

A release from his office stated he would remain in California to undergo medical tests, including prostate and cardiac analysis.

MOM MURDERED DEFENDING DAUGHTER

MOM MURDERED DEFENDING DAUGHTER

Staff of Caribbean Communications Network (CCN), of which the Express newspaper is part, is mourning the murder of 55-year-old employee Tricia Badaloo.

Badaloo’s daughter, Taylor Benson, 21, is being treated for chop wounds following an attack at their Neil Street home in Sangre Grande on Monday by a man they both knew.

Badaloo was employed with CCN as the Group procurement associate and has been with the company since 2008.

PREPARE AND PRAY

PREPARE AND PRAY

“Man can plan, but God acts...We will prepare, prepare, prepare, but still pray”.

So said Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi as he responded to urgent questions in the Senate from Independent Senator Paul Richards on whether agencies were equipped to deal with possible catastrophic effects of the storm, such as what happened in Greenvale in the past.

Al-Rawi said the ministry had put everything on high alert and it had collected 14 times the height of the twin towers in rubbish and refuse over the last several weeks in its clean-up blitz.

Recommended for you