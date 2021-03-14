Teenager in court after fatal robbery

Carmen’s Roti Shop

where it happened: Carmen’s Roti Shop where a man was shot and killed by an off-duty prison officer during a robbery attempt. —Photos: DEXTER PHILiP 

A TEENAGE mother who was arrested after an alleged robbery at a roti shop in Barrackpore, where a man was shot and killed last Tuesday, faced the court charged with three offences.

Chelsea Rampersad, 19, of Tarouba, was charged with robbery with violence and driving without a driver’s permit and certificate of insurance. Sgt Prescott laid the charges.

Rampersad, who celebrated her 19th birthday on Thursday while in police custody, appeared virtually before Princes Town Magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine on Friday.

Defence attorney Candace Price told the court her client was the mother of a two-year-old boy who was still nursing.

He was in the care of relatives, Price informed.

She also said the teen had been through an ordeal from the time of her arrest to present, as the father of her child had been killed on Tuesday.

In continuing to petition for bail for Rampersad, Price said the teen was not a flight risk and resided with her mother.

Police prosecutor Sgt Gangoo made no objection to bail.

Rampersad was placed on $60,000 bail. She will next face the court on April 7.

It was on Tuesday that an alleged robbery occurred at Carmen’s Roti Shop in Barrackpore.

One man was shot, allegedly by an off-duty prison officer. The dead man was later identified as Dane Boodoo, of La Romaine.

