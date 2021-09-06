ONE teenaged pupil has decided against taking a second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after developing pericarditis as his family felt its concerns were meeting with no medical answers on which way to go from here.
The father of the 17-year-old boy told the Express last week, “there was no way” the child would be taking the second dose until more and better data is available as to whether any future medical problems may arise after proceeding with full immunisation.
“There is almost no data, no support as to what could happen medically to my son in the future,” said the father, who wished not to be named.
“My son is afraid, as this was a very scary experience where he experienced chest pains and the answers are not there.”
The man said he was himself vaccinated and was in no way “anti-vaxx” and was cautious not to encourage vaccine hesitancy, However, he believed legitimate concerns as to side effects from Covid-19 vaccines are not being adequately addressed.
He said local authorities who are calling on parents to vaccinate their children in order to return to physical school classes must provide more of a network to support families where children experience side-effects.
The family has noted recent statements from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that children who have had severe allergic reactions to Covid-19 vaccines ought not to take the second shot. The father said it is unclear to him whether it is safe for his son to proceed as the Internet should not have to be their source of information.
He notes that as a parent, he faced an overwhelming concern for the well-being of his children and while he supported vaccination against the Covid-19 pandemic, it must take place in an informed environment.
“If my son can take the vaccine, show me the data,” he said, adding, “All he wants to do is go back to school.”
A second child’s vaccination has been placed on hold, the man said.
‘A lot of anxiety’
Pfizer is the only vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for children and is stipulated for minors 12 years and older. It has been deemed safe and scientists have stated that where side-effects are inevitable, pericarditis and myocarditis have been the most commonly reported.
The conditions are also triggered by some illnesses including Covid-19, which authorities have said could be more severe when caused by the virus.
The father said this development is causing “a lot of anxiety” for the affected child who “is very worried about being forced to take the second shot. The teenager is also due to write the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) next year.
He recalled a case last month where Tahirah Mohammed, 17, developed anaphylactic shock following her first shot. The teenager later spoke publicly about the experience and said others should not be discouraged by her experience.
Anaphylactic shock is an allergic reaction where the immune system releases a flood of chemicals that severely drops blood pressure and causes airways to narrow, blocking breathing.
Again stating his support for a safe Covid-19 vaccine, the man said there were too many “grey areas” on allergic reactions and side-effects in children.
The Government last week started administering Pfizer to the general public, as the product expires in November 2021.
Pain, weakness
The young man who suffered pericarditis was very “pro-vaccine” before the incident but is now very anxious about pericarditis occurring a second time and of any long-term complications.
The boy was administered the ‘jab’ in the morning and by afternoon was complaining about chest pains.
It was not severe and it was known that the vaccines cause some side-effects in some people, including fatigue, muscle pains and flu-like symptoms.
But the pains grew worse and three days later the child was too weak and in pain to pick up slightly heavy items.
“He said, ‘I am in extreme pain’,” the worried father recalled.
He was taken to a private hospital late that night and before he was discharged 24 hours later, the family was told he had likely had pericarditis.
An echocardiogram was recommended and conducted two days later, showing no injury or ongoing inflammation to the affected area.
The child was sent home and the family again told that he had “most likely suffered pericarditis”. The boy’s symptoms have since subsided but he is terrified of experiencing chest pains again.
The father noted that to date, the medical visits have not produced an official document stating what had happened to his son.
However, he noted that a confirmed pericarditis case was spoken about publicly by a local doctor last week, “so I assume these cases are recorded”.
He said he found attempts at getting answers to the family’s questions were not productive.
“There is absolutely no data, and a nonchalant approach to the issue,” he said
He asked: “If something happens, where is the support? Or do I have to rush my child to hospital and wait two days for some answers? Yet we are encouraging children to take it.”
The parent said while some statistical side-effects will occur, he found it concerning that at least two known cases of reactions in children occurred in Trinidad, from a pool of some 18,000 children to have been vaccinated.
He noted that the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had stated on its website that, if someone “had a severe allergic reaction—also known as anaphylaxis—after getting the first shot of an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine (either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), that you not get a second shot of that vaccine”.
The father also pointed out a policy out of Canada’s health ministry, that there are only two valid reasons for “vaccine exemption”—“an allergic reaction to a component of the vaccine within an individual, which must be confirmed by an allergist or immunologist” or “if an individual suffered myocarditis or pericarditis after the first dose of a vaccine”.