TELECOM TERROR

VANDALS ventured underground early yesterday morning to cut and steal TSTT’s fibre optic and copper cables from a major telecommunications artery in Cross Crossing, San Fernando, interrupting mobile, Internet, fixed line and cable service to tens of thousands of customers throughout the country.
Acting Commissioner of Police (Ag) McDonald Jacob said the vandalism “posed a security risk in the whole communications network”.
To date, it is the most significant cable theft as it disrupted the company’s services for hours, costing TSTT an estimated $1 million in damage.
It also affected the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) emergency numbers, making it difficult for customers to report disruption of services.
In a statement issued yesterday, Jacob said he directed a team comprising officers from Special Branch, the San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department, the Central Intelligence Bureau and crime scene investigators to investigate the incident.
The police statement said, according to its reports, at 12.23 a.m. on July 31, TSTT received a cable alarm from its Network Operations Centre at No 1 Edward Street.
“The alarm highlighted a disruption to the cable installation from the TSTT Thompson Exchange, which affected the distribution of telecommunications and Internet services in the southern and south-western parts of Trinidad. Technicians at TSTT confirmed that both fibre-optic and copper cables were damaged at the eastern side of the Cross Crossing Bridge.
“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service views this occurrence as a serious infringement on the communication apparatus of this country. At a first glance, it appeared to be malicious damage and larceny. From speaking with the technical people at TSTT, it is amounting to approximately $1 million in damage,” Jacob said in a voice statement issued by TSTT.
“There are some leads, and we are looking in the near future to solve this matter as we continue with the good cooperation of the TSTT security and the administration of TSTT,” he said.
Social media
comments
On social media, opinions were divided on who should shoulder the responsibility for the incident.
“The inaction by the authorities to deal with this issue speaks volumes, for months this has been ongoing, why wasn’t a halt put on the export of copper? It appeared as though TSTT was content on allowing these bandits to dispose of their idle copper lines, even though they were cutting everything from fibre to copper,” one Facebook comment said.
“If no one is buying the copper from these cable,s there will be no reason to steal them so continue to support “Buying scrap iron Old batteries buying” and prepare for more disruption,” said another.
“TSTT is at fault here... They failed to raise awareness through the public and, they failed to initiate a public hotline to counter this form of criminality... No sort of ground intelligence and feedback mechanism to inform and mitigate these outcomes at present,” said one user.
“Yes I could not log on my system this morning but them gone through. Anything this blight government put their hands on is doomed to fail and it continues daily and they just don’t care,” said another.
TSTT’s Response
In the first of three statements it issued yesterday, at 9.57 a.m. TSTT said: “A malicious act targeting TSTT’s underground cables overnight has resulted in service interruptions to some of our valued customers.”
“The company has mobilised crews and is working assiduously to restore service in the shortest time possible. Preliminary investigations reveal a major act of vandalism on a critical cable artery that services customers in South Trinidad. As a result, customers’ mobile, internet and other services will be severely impacted. Customers in other parts of the country may also experience a degradation or interruption in their service because of this act of vandalism,” the company statement said.
By 3:28 pm, TSTT’s chief executive Lisa Agard again assured customers that all efforts were being made to restore service to customers adversely impacted by a malicious act targeting the company’s underground cables.
In addition, Agard apologised to customers for the inconvenience the vandalism caused.
She said that once information about the outage was received, crews in transmission, cable and splicing “were immediately dispatched to isolate and repair the many fibre cables that were cut during this illegal and selfish act.”
The company said it also deployed network and broadband engineers who are rebuilding a link that will offer an alternative route from the impacted area to the nearest interconnection point in order to normalise traffic across the network.
“We do expect to see normalisation of services to areas in the South like Siparia, La Brea, Penal, Point Fortin and others. We expect to see those services stabilised by about 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. (yesterday) afternoon,” she added.
In the last statement of the day at 4.42 p.m., TSTT noted that a high-powered police team has been assembled to investigate the incident. Jacob, who visited the scene yesterday, said: “This is something of a very serious nature because of the high disruption of services to all customers, especially in the Southern and South Western areas, and it also posed a security risk to the whole communication network.”
The Police Commissioner said he is confident that the culprits will be brought to justice soon.
“TSTT strongly condemns these deliberate and selfish acts and reminds those responsible that there are legal implications when caught,” the statement said.
Rampant cable theft
By May 22, 2022, 184 persons had been apprehended and taken before the courts for the theft and vandalism of TSTT’s copper wires.
The figures were given by Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales in Parliament.
“TSTT has identified the main target area for copper theft and has therefore increased its security patrols in these areas and has intensified its collaboration with the TTPS to increase its detection and apprehension of cable vandals,” he said.
He said that TSTT is also in the process of moving its customers away from its copper network to their advanced fibre network as well as commenced the movement of its copper plant.
He had noted that the process to remove hanging cables has already started, however he has been advised by TSTT that given the current spate and the vandalism, the company intends to complete this process within the next three to four months.
Scrap Iron Dealers Association head Allan Ferguson had blamed the thefts on TSTT, which he said had failed to take up his association’s offer to remove unused copper cables before the thieves could strike.
The Scrap Iron Dealers Association has previously called for legislation to be introduced to stop the illegal copper trade.
TSTT had said since 2018 it had sought to shift its customers from copper to wireless and fibre, both which more suitable in this digital age.