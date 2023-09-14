After she fatally shot her husband, 43-year-old acting police corporal Dwight Skeete, WPC Josette Marshall called her brother to tell him what she had done.
“Tell my son I love him,” was the message that Marshall, 45, who worked at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, gave her brother, investigators told the Express yesterday.
She called another close relative, who then contacted her son.
After she had shot Skeete several times in the bedroom of their home at Opal Drive in Edinburgh 500, Marshall then walked to a corridor outside the bedroom, pointed her licensed Glock handgun at her head and pulled the trigger.
She died instantly.
Marshall’s 24-year-old son was the first person to arrive at the house following the murder/suicide that took place around 2.24 p.m. on Tuesday.
Her brother arrived not long after and found her son crying and cradling his mother’s lifeless body in his arms, police were told.
Investigators believe that just after she shot Skeete following an ongoing domestic dispute, Marshall wrote several notes stating why she had killed him.
She left the notes inside the home, police told the Express.
Relatives were said to be traumatised by the tragedy and could not be interviewed outside the house on Tuesday.
Crime scene experts recovered seven spent 9mm shells at the home.
The firearm used in the shooting was also seized.
A team of officers led by DCP Simon, Snr Supt Butler, Supt Montrichard, Supt Douglas, Inspector Smith and Sgt Seelal, and others, responded.
Sgt Seelal is continuing enquiries.
‘Police are human beings too’
Speaking with the Express yesterday, president of the T&T Police Service Social and Welfare Association ASP Gideon Dickson said the Service was in mourning.
“Right now, the only words we can use to describe this are tragic and unfortunate. I think a lot of people seem to forget that police officers are human beings too, and in addition to the stresses we face that come in the pursuit of the job, we are not exempted from the trials and tribulations that life will bring for everyone.
“So the most I can say is to urge our officers to seek out the help that is available to them. You are not above it. And I would call on my officers to look out for one another and always try to steer them on the most righteous path to try and avoid anything like this from happening again,” Dickson said.
When the Express returned to the Edinburgh 500 community yesterday, residents said they were still in shock over the incident.
“Jose (Josette Marshall) was such a sweet girl. She would always say hi, or good morning. She was always friendly. I would never have imagined in a million years she would have done this. I’m still trying to come to terms with this. But it just goes to show you—you never really know what a person is going through,” said a resident, who gave his name only as Dean.
Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday offered condolences to the friends and family of the two officers.
“Police officers are at first post, human beings. And we all face our stresses in life and I am not privy to the details ’round that and as a result it would be imprudent for me to go beyond expressing my deep condolences to the TTPS and the respective families,” Hinds told reporters, at a passing-out parade at the Police Academy in St James.
Police Commissioner Erla Christopher expressed condolences following the incident on Tuesday, saying the TTPS had been plunged into mourning after the deadly shooting involving two of its officers.
“While the investigation is in its early stages and we are piecing the details together, we are deeply saddened by this incident,” the Commissioner said.