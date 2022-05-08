Temple desecrated with corned beef

THE Carapo Shiv Mandir at Arima was broken into, vandalised and desecrated twice on Friday night.
President of the mandir, Naresh Teemul, said yesterday he considered the act a hate crime.
He said he suspected more than one person entered the premises and carried out the “heinous” act of desecration by cooking a beef product—corned beef—on the premises of a Hindu temple.
Teemul said the thousands of dollars in losses for the broken fixtures and windows and the kitchen utensils and pots that were used by the criminals were incomparable to the mental anguish of the devotees.
“This is a blatant sign of victimisation. It is what we consider to be a hate crime. Whoever committed these heinous crimes needs God in their lives. While we are saddened and disappointed that in today’s society we are being victimised in this way, we leave everything in the hands of God. God will deal with this accordingly. We will pray for them because they do not know better,” said Teemul.
Vice-president of the mandir Hansraj Ramdhanie recalled that in 2018, a person or group of people attempted to burn the mandir by setting the curtains and religious books on fire, but fortunately the fire did not spread.
Ramdhanie said this incident was far worse than the 2018 arson attempt, because of the presence of the beef product.
“The cow is a very sacred entity. We worship the cow and there are elements from the cow that are seen as sacred. So, this incident is far worse,” he said.
Mothers’ Day programme called off
Ramdhanie told the Sunday Express that a Mothers’ Day appreciation programme had been planned for 5.30 p.m. today, but it was cancelled until further notice.
He explained that the mandir was last secured on the evening of May 1, and there was no one on the premises until Friday around 7 p.m., when devotees turned up to clean and prepare for the Mother’s Day programme.
Upon opening the mandir, Ramdhanie and other devotees noticed the temple was broken into, that doors to the various rooms were opened, the rooms were ransacked and there were acts of vandalism.
Ramdhanie said, “The necklaces and accessories on the murtis were burst or stolen. The plumbing on the water pumps was disconnected because it seemed they tried to steal it. They stole the cooking gas tanks, stove and microwave.”
He said officers of the Arima Criminal Investigations Department responded, and took the report and took fingerprints on the premises.
He said the premises were secured and he and everyone left the compound after 11 p.m.
Then yesterday around 7 a.m., a group of devotees went to clean the mandir, when they noticed another door smashed, more items were stolen.
In the kitchen, the pots were dirty with cooked corned beef, and the empty corned beef tins and half-eaten slices of bread were left on the kitchen counter.
The pots were usually used for parsad (sweet Indian delicacy) and sweet rice for prayers in the mandir, Ramdhanie said.
He said that as the news of the incident spread, the mandir’s management and devotees received an outpouring of support from Hindus and non-Hindus.
“People are reaching out to us to express their sadness and support over this. We appreciate every show of support because this has left us so upset and confused,” he said.
Ramdhanie said the devotees may “do an all-nighter”, as they have begun sanitising the premises.
After the sanitisation, there is to be a purification process, where prayers for the sanctification of the mandir are to be done on the premises, led by the spiritual head of the mandir, Pundit Rakesh Maharaj.
Spiritual backlash
The president and vice-president, however, did not believe the incidents were committed by people who reside in the community.
“There is a lot of love that we have at the Carapo mandir and with other devotees of mandirs close to us. The police are asking us what is the motive, if there may be anyone in the village who may do this. But we at the executive cannot say ‘yes’. We are baffled by this,” said Ramdhanie.
Ramdhanie said the pots and utensils that were used in the cooking of the corned beef were thrown away.
Teemul said the incident will not affect the future of the temple.
“We will not let this event deter us at all from worshipping here. We have decided to update security aspects of the premises,” he said.
President of the Inter-religious Organisation Pandit Mukesh Sirjoo yesterday condemned the acts of vandalism and desecration of the mandir.
“Whoever is the culprit, we cannot jump to conclusions. There are various aspects of what could be happening here. The matter must be investigated thoroughly and properly,” said Sirjoo.
Pandita Indrani Rampersad commented, “This is Hinduphobia—hatred and contempt for Hindus—as indicated by the cooking of meat, especially beef, in sacred space as the mandir. This is pure hate and contempt. I did a special prayer for the thieves to swiftly receive a spiritual backlash based on karma.”
