Temporary shutdown of desal plant

Thousands of people in Central and South-West Trinidad will be without water this weekend after the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) announced a temporary shutdown of the desalination plant in Point Lisas yesterday.
The disruption in the supply of pipe-borne water is as a result of emergency repairs to a 42-inch diameter raw water pipeline at the plant, WASA said in a statement.
WASA normally receives a daily supply of 40 million gallons of water from the plant, it noted.
But management of the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago, which manages the plant, has indicated that operations at the plant were ramping down yesterday and production halted by 6 p.m., the State water provider said.
WASA also noted that no time-frame was given for completion of the repair works. The following communities will be affected by the disruption:
Central – Caroni, Warrenville, Cunupia, Chaguanas, Caparo, Chase Village, Couva, Point Lisas, California, Claxton Bay, Plaisance Park, Pointe-a-Pierre.
South– San Fernando, Vistabella, Marabella, Gasparillo
South-West– Union Hall, Pleasantville, Palmiste, Phillipine, Duncan Village, Esperance, Gulf View, Bel Air, La Romaine, South Oropouche, Otaheite, Rousillac, Aripero, parts of La Brea, Avocat, Fyzabad, parts of Siparia including De Gannes Village and Quarry Village, San Francique, Syne Village, Debe, Lowkie Trace, Sunrees Road and Mora Dam Road.
‘Manage water use’
WASA advised customers to manage their use of water efficiently, as it may take up to 48 hours for the supply to normalise to some affected areas, even after the plant returns to full operation.
Customers in need of further information or assistance can contact WASA’s Customer Care Centre toll free at 800-4420/26.
A limited truck-borne water service will be made available, with priority given to special homes, healthcare and Government institutions, WASA said.