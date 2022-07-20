The opening ceremony for the Josephine Shaw House came to an abrupt end yesterday after the tent where the ceremony was being held collapsed under heavy rainfall, sending attendees scampering to safety.
The event, held outside the building at Henry Street, Port of Spain, started without incident around 11 a.m.
During the programme, rain began to fall heavily and water could be seen gushing down the sides and leaking through the roof of the tent.
Despite this, the programme continued with entertainment and speeches, while the middle of the tent could be seen sagging under the weight of the water pooling on top.
Staff could be seen using a bucket to try to bail the water from the top of the tent, even as the rain continued to fall heavily.
It was during National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds’ address that the decision was taken to halt the programme.
As Hinds began to exit, a loud, cracking sound was heard, and the tent finally gave way and collapsed, spilling water into the seating area.
Officials, including Gender and Child Affairs Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings as well as members of the media were sent scurrying out from under the tent and into the rain.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who was initially scheduled to deliver the feature address at the event, was not at the venue at the time.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
Attendees at the event remarked that it was Hinds’ second time being forced to flee from water.
In August of 2018, the Laventille West Member of Parliament, who was the acting attorney general at the time, was drenched with flood water by angry residents during a tour of Beetham Gardens.
Hinds, who had initiated an impromptu walkabout to meet with residents affected by flooding, following two days of heavy rainfall, was at 16th Street when the incident occurred.
Following the mishap yesterday, Hinds went on to cut the ribbon and unveil the plaque commemorating the opening of the Josephine Shaw House, a transition home run by the Salvation Army.