“My apology is unreserved.”
This from Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday as he said sorry to the nation for the eruption of chaos as hundreds of citizens swarmed health centres across the country seeking vaccines against Covid-19.
Thick crowds without physical distancing, long lines, traffic and scenes of the elderly standing and waiting in the morning sun marked the start of Government’s “walk-in” system, rolled out yesterday at 36 district clinics.
Admitting the public’s overwhelming response had exceeded the ministry’s expectations, Deyalsingh said the ministry will from today institute an alphabetical system—for those over 60 only—aimed at significantly reducing the number of people who should turn up for vaccines.
“We have noted the high number of persons turning out this morning for vaccinations in our centres,” Deyalsingh said at the Ministry’s virtual news conference even as disappointed people were being turned away outside.
“This overwhelming response has created many issues across the health centres across the country. In immediately reviewing what has happened this morning, the first thing I must do is apologise to the nation for what has happened this morning. The Ministry of Health of which I head, we underestimated the demand for vaccines and we must sincerely apologise and I, as minister sincerely apologise for this morning.”
No excuses
After weeks of persistent public complaints about its telephone-based appointment system, the walk-in launch was announced at a news conference last Saturday.
But the masses that turned up yesterday included significant numbers of people who were not eligible, Deyalsingh said.
He declined, however, to assign blame and said the ministry accepts responsibility, acknowledging that such a plan would have meant logistical planning by agencies including the regional health authorities.
“Without making excuses, many of the people who turned up... and CEOs could attest, were people who weren’t eligible. That was part of the issue,” Deyalsingh said. “That was a major part of the problem. But we must accept responsibility and in accepting responsibility, we do now have to cut it off to persons over 60, unfortunately. That will eliminate a lot of the overcrowding you saw today. Because a lot of people who did not have NCDs (non-communicable diseases) did turn up.”
By the time he spoke at yesterday’s press conference just after 11 a.m., Deyalsingh said he had spoken to chief executive officers of the RHAs and most of the crowds had been “handled and dispersed”.
Drive-through possibility
Asked whether Government would look at the use of “drive-through” vaccination sites, Deyalsingh said it was being considered in the administration of second doses of vaccines in the coming months.
This would require some planning and a lot of space would be needed to accommodate people waiting in their vehicles, he said.
There have already been updates to the protocols for the rollout of second doses, he said, promising a faster and smoother process.
Changes are to include the removal of the pre-screening process and a 10-minute reduction in waiting time after vaccination. Health authorities have noted that the commonly reported side effects of the first doses, such as nausea and headaches, appear to be significantly reduced the second time around.
The logistics of a drive-through system are currently before Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, the minister said.
In response to media queries, Deyalsingh reminded that all persons present in T&T, including migrants and illegal migrants, are eligible for vaccination—a 2019 Cabinet policy that serves the best interest of the health of the country.
“This is planned for Phase Three in the vaccination rollout. That is when we get huge amounts of vaccines. So all immigrants, every soul in Trinidad and Tobago, will have access to vaccines. That is Government’s policy and it will be implemented pending the arrival of what we call large commercial quantities of vaccines,” he said.