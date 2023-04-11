Terror at Home

“HOME invasion in Aranjuez, bandits have my mother and them upstairs, Ramlal Street, please...allyuh help fast, please,” screamed a mother of two as she contacted the police while seven bandits terrorised her family on Easter Sunday night.
The invasion ended with one of the bandits being shot dead by police, six arrested and high praises for a WhatsApp crime watch group.
This is the second man to have died in a confrontation with police during the Easter long weekend and the 15th for the year.
Police said around 9 p.m. Sunday officers from the North Eastern Division, led by Senior Supt Edwards and Insp Sunil Bharath, were responding to a report of a home invasion along Ramlal Trace where a mechanic and his family had been accosted and robbed at gunpoint by a group of men.
The immediate response of the officers led them to Ali Drive, a short distance away from where the home invasion took place.
The men had crashed their getaway car.
Despite the officers’ calls for surrender, police said one of the suspects opened fire on them and they fired back, hitting the suspect.
The other five suspects fled the scene, but police were able to arrest them within an hour of the incident.
The unidentified injured suspect was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he died while undergoing treatment. A loaded Glock pistol was seized at the scene, police said.
Chilling phone-call
The Express visited the house in Aranjuez yesterday and met the still very shaken occupants, including a woman who made the chilling phone call to the police.
She did not want to be named.
“Home invasion in Aranjuez. Bandits have my mother and them upstairs. Ramlal Street (Aranjuez) please...allyuh help fast nah, please. Bandits upstairs with my mother and my children, please...I don’t know how much of them. Please help fast somebody, Ramlal Street Extension by the parlour. Help please anybody help please...(crying), please, Oh God, I don’t know how much of them upstairs please help,” she had pleaded with police that night via telephone.
Her call was recorded and circulated on social media yesterday.
She appeared to be much calmer yesterday as she recalled what happened.
“It happened at 8.14 p.m., and I was inside here on the couch watching television hearing my family laughing and liming. All of a sudden I start to hear the dogs barking real crazy and that’s when I realise that something happen,” she said.
She said she cautiously opened her door to see four men running up the stairs leading to the main family home but one of the bandits saw her, rushed back down the stairs and attempted to grab open the door but she had already locked it.
She said she ran into her bedroom and attempted to call the police.
“When I started to call I cannot get anything on the phone,” she said.
She admitted that she was very nervous while making the call as she was hearing both her mother and daughters screaming upstairs and felt powerless.
“What’s the number, what’s the number, what’s the number,” she recalled saying to herself.
Effective WhatsApp group
She said she eventually got the police emergency line but was placed on hold.
“I gone on the (WhatsApp) group chat now but with all I am hearing I couldn’t type. All I hearing is my mother and daughter bawling, bawling and I don’t know if they were still beating them because they started to beat them already that’s why they were bawling,” she said.
“I said oh God they going and kill them. I don’t know what to do. I’m crying for help and I am pleading for help,” she said.
She said at 8.27 p.m. she got hold of a police inspector who is on their WhatsApp chat.
“I just press (Insp) Dass number and I don’t know but a video call came up and I start to beg and I told him I lock in my house downstairs and my mother and my children upstairs and they just bawling and I don’t know what is going on,” she said.
She said during the ordeal she kept opening a window to listen to what the men were doing to her family.
“I am listening for gunshots when I see the men come down. The first two ran out and the other two stood by the stairs watching and one of them attempted to open my door again because they kept saying that they wanted the parlour woman,” she said.
The men then escaped but before they did so they fired a single shot.
“Everybody now come out when the police reach. They had beaten my nephew badly and they put a gun at my mom’s neck and daughter’s neck and they said they wanted money but I had pawned my jewellery to build up my house,” she said.
Asked about the WhatsApp group, she said that it had been created due to crime in their neighbourhood.
“We have police on the group because it (home invasions) is happening too often in the back here so we had to come together as a group,” she said.
“When the bandits and them crash the car and they started to run, they started to run all over the gardens and everybody who in the group now start to come together and say, hey...the man running here...he by the mosque...he here. All of us were looking out for the men, so the group worked,” she said.