Terror in taxis

THE Express asked our women readers on social media on Monday: “Have you or someone you know experienced sexual harassment or violence while travelling, or in the streets of Trinidad and Tobago?”
The response was predictable, but disheartening, proof that the country is facing a crisis over how men treat women.
These are some of the stories shared.
At 13 years old, Kimberly says she was sexually harassed by an older man—a family friend—in the backseat of a Princes Town taxi.
Kimberly, whose name was changed in this story to protect her identity, is now 24.
Her abuser roams the streets of Princes Town freely, offering her the occasional wave from time to time.
His face, she says, each time transports her back to the rainy day in 2009, when she entered the taxi to go home after school.
Both the taxi-driver and a woman passenger in the vehicle barely glanced back as the man put his hands on her legs, she recalled.
Though she protested, he did not relent, instead whispering the suggestion of running away with him.
He then threatened that if she told anyone, he would hurt her.
“I was so confused as to why no one was saying anything. I was 13, I know they say people either have fight or flight impulses. I completely shut down because I didn’t know what to do and I was afraid. As soon as I got home, I broke down crying and my sister called my parents,” she said.
Kimberly’s parents immediately took the issue to the area’s police where she was interviewed by a woman police officer.
Though she was underage, she said, she was treated with contempt by the officer who insisted that she was in a relationship with her middle-aged abuser.
Later confronted, the abuser told Kimberly’s father that he was sorry and that he was at the time intoxicated.
“For years I blamed myself about not screaming or making a scene because of what the police told me. He lives near me and he has gotten away with it. Nobody has done anything about it,” she said.
In 2020, near the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, 23-year-old Maria (name changed for fear of victimisation) says she was harassed by a taxi-driver along the San Fernando to Piparo route.
The driver, who is well known throughout the area and operates a licensed H vehicle, is still working today.
On her way home from work, she said the driver drove to a desolate area within Piparo.
When he was alone with the young woman, the driver then proceeded to ask a number of inappropriate questions.
He then made sexual advances, which she denied.
Afraid for her life, Maria says she called a co-worker and remained on the phone for the remainder of the drive.
“I went into shock. Every logical thing to do in the moment escaped me and I started thinking, what if he stops the car and attacks me. What if he puts me out in this forested area, what if he does something? I realised I was at his mercy,” she said.
Afraid of retaliation, Maria has not sought the intervention of the police.
The taxi-driver knows where she lives and works.
On some days, she said, he can be seen parked in a taxi stand in South.
On these days, she said she resorts to hiding among the crowds of High Street in San Fernando, until his vehicle disappears.
“I am still afraid of seeing him. He knows I stopped travelling with him because of what he did. He even told people that it wasn’t his fault and that he asked permission,” she said.
Horror stories ► sub-head ◄
In the wake of public outrage over Bharatt’s kidnapping and murder, the Express asked its readers to share their experiences.
More than 50 women have since told the Express about experiencing sexual and physical harassment in one form or another.
These are some of the responses we received:
“Although I seemed boisterous on the outside, I was very timid when it came to those matters. One time I went to a Mass at church and a friend’s boyfriend offered to take me home because I was not feeling well. Instead, he took me to an abandoned street with no lights and proceeded to feel me up. I felt helpless and stupid for putting myself in that situation. When he was done, he took me home,” wrote one anonymous reader.
“A taxi-driver has outright touched my arms and legs saying that he liked my outfit. He said he had feelings for me and said he had been watching me while I was alone in the car with him. He could have decided to kidnap me then if I didn’t pretend I was on the phone with my mom,” wrote another.
“Once I was chased and forced to run into my car and lock the doors while he tried to break the car windows and open the door,” said another.
“Two years ago, I was groped by a man on a public PTSC bus,” wrote another.
At least five readers spoke of being exposed to public nudity while in public transportation. Several spoke of being inappropriately touched by a stranger.
Others expressed concerns about travelling as young women and as students.
Many responded that every woman in Trinidad and Tobago has in some way experienced this.
As protests and vigils continue in the name of ending violence against women, private citizens have since undertaken a series of efforts.
Protesters who gathered outside of Parliament following Bharatt’s death told the Express that they had countless recommendations. All of these, they said required the ear of the country’s leadership.
Without any recent authoritative action on behalf of those affected, public outcry continues in person and on social media.
A petition advocating legislative action was released last week.
“We have lost hundreds of women in Trinidad and Tobago to senseless violence. Worse yet, there are victims who have not been found. Harassment, domestic violence, rape, murder. We are targets for no other reason than for being women. I demand the immediate action of the government and opposition of Trinidad and Tobago, to make our country safer for us,” it said.
Daily marches and calls for action continue.