Hundreds of Trinidad and Tobago nationals stuck on cruise ships are begging to return home.

There are currently 395 nationals on board two vessels — the Disney Cruise Line ship with 49 nationals and the Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas with 394 nationals.

AN increasing number of suicides on cruise ships during the Covid-19 lockdown is leaving Trinidadian Sterling Howell — already stranded on the Caribbean Princess — more and more traumatised.