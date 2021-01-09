Tewarie: Big $$ and migrant headache

There could be an estimated 30,000 to 50,000 Venezuelans living in Trinidad and Tobago by the end of 2021.
And this could make for a complex and difficult situation affecting the local economy.
This is according to several experts speaking on Friday at a virtual seminar on the “Impact of the Venezuelan Migrant Situation on the Trinidad and Tobago Economy” hosted by the Trade and Economic Development Unit of The University of the West Indies (The UWI).
Speakers included former government minister Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie, retired international relations lecturer Dr Anthony Gonzales and economist Dr Roger Hosein.
Tewarie said this country should be focused on taking advantage of the presence of Venezuelans to help benefit the economy.
“There could be 30,000 and 50,000 Venezuelans in T&T by the end of 2021 without making the distinction between those who are legal and illegal, those who are migrants and who might be presenting themselves as refugees.
“I think that makes for a complex and difficult situation for Trinidad and Tobago, which in our present economic circumstances really is a point of pressure on the country.
“We do not have control over the realities in Venezuela but we can only hope to influence and respond and act, and the questions will be whether we could take advantage of the presence of Venezuelans in T&T to help to create the conditions for economic benefit in this country,” he said.
Twenty-two per cent of the Caribbean population of Caricom actually live abroad, Tewarie pointed out.
“That immigration in the Caribbean is mostly intra-Caribbean immigration moving from island to island and this Venezuelan migrant situation, though not as heavy in other islands, is really a new phenomenon for the entire region and for T&T.
“It is particularly a big issue because of the large size of Venezuela and the large size of the migrant population and the nearness, and our current economic circumstance which is in my view dire, and the question remains how do we deal and try to manage this,” Tewarie said.
He said the migrant issue should have been dealt with since 2014, further arguing that there was no clear strategy for integration of Venezuelan migrants.
‘We were unprepared’
“The migrants came and we were unprepared. We are lucky that we had social organisations in T&T that played a role and we are also fortunate that we had a community of Venezuelans living here that played a role and we are lucky that certain institutions that exist here on the basis of humanitarian concern also became involved.”
Tewarie said: “What is troublesome is that I cannot discern any policy at home to deal with the very critical economic situation that we are in.
“There is no solution strategy for the energy situation in the context of the fact that we have pressure on the foreign exchange in terms of reserves on the price of the dollar, and basically shortages and scarcity, which basically stymied the economy.
“So there is no policy or strategy that is addressing that.
“There is no other strategy that I can see for foreign exchange earnings outside the energy sector, so I am not seeing any clear strategy for import constitution.
“I’m not seeing any clear strategy for export expansion based on the industries that we have here now and I’m not seeing any new investment or diversification.”
He did not see any self-sufficiency strategy for agriculture either.
“I don’t see any shifts in the balance of trade and it’s very difficult to see in the absence of any strategic direction for policy how you are going to have a coherent strategy for managing Venezuelans and the Venezuelan migrants as an economic asset in the absence of policies that uplift the economy, change the direction of T&T, help to force a recovery in the depleted state that we are because of Covid-19, and really turn these human capital assets into a point of leverage to boost the economy and to help to stymie the recovery.
“And of course to deal with the dire foreign exchange situation that is going to emerge over the next 18 months or so, given the present rate at which we are going,” Tewarie said.
Migration process problems
Gonzales said there were implicants with regard to migrants for Trinidad and Tobago.
“There are difficulties forecasting migration. There are a lot of different concepts about migration and they are not properly defined and they tend to vary a lot between countries. Once these concepts are not clear you get problems classifying who is a migrant, who is a refugee, who is an asylum seeker and so forth and that is a difficulty.
“The second problem is one of data, which doesn’t capture the migration processes. You have a situation where countries collect information in a different way and it is very difficult to compare dates between countries.
“Most importantly, you have a problem with the analytical frameworks. Theories of migration are not very comprehensive. They are based largely on disciplines. Some are concerned with the economy of migration...others are based on political factors and so forth and as such it makes prediction very difficult because the theory doesn’t in a comprehensive way take account of all the factors that one needs to look at in terms of predicting migration flows,” he said.
Tewarie added: “On average from 2017 we had 1.4 million refugees leaving Venezuela and if that continues you will have about 24 million leaving Venezuela. The United Nations High Commission for Refugees estimated that there are about 24,000...Venezuelans here in our country and this is at the end of 2020, and they estimated that about 30,000 will be here by 2021 so you are seeing an increase of about 6,000 for 2021.
“We have no way of calculating what the illegal entrances are. If you take into account the total amount of refugees for 2020 that left Venezuela which is 5.4 million and you say that 24 million was roughly half of one per cent of that then you are talking about 24,000 in Trinidad.”
Government has said it registered 16,523 Venezuelans during the migrant registration process.
“More aid will definitely be needed,” Gonzales said. “In 2021 aid could be significant in terms of three to four billion dollars to help in that regard. Beyond 2021 is filled with a lot of uncertainties. If you go beyond 2021 and the problem is not solved, there will be tremendous uncertainty.”
Hosein said unsupervised migration could lead to implications for the Trinidad and Tobago economy.
“What I am seeing is an attempt by the State that we have some degree of structure. But we should consider registering all the Venezuelans that are here.
“Yes, there will be much more than we started off with, yes we know that they came here via one form of illegal mode or the other but at the end of the day we should register and put a cap with this registration process and thereafter become a little more tougher in terms of surveillance.
“But we don’t want the labour to capital ratio to become so imbalanced that it triggers an increase in investment on labour intensives types of activity. The booming factor of production now is not the energy sector. It is the unregistered aspect of immigrant labour,” Hosein said.