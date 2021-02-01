THA deadlock: Rowley awaits legal advice

Tracy Davidson-Celestine

Tracy Davidson-Celestine

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) yesterday again failed to decide on a presiding officer.

The sitting followed the same format as last Thursday’s, with assemblymen and women on both sides of the political divide voting for Julien Skeete (PNM) and Ingrid Melville (PDP) for the position of presiding officer. After 16 minutes and still no way forward, leader of the PNM Tobago Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine made a request to discontinue the sitting. “I want to request that you consider giving us some additional time maybe in terms of a matter of weeks to consider the different positions from all around the table, because as we go forward it is clear that we would not be coming to any decision today,” she said.

However, Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy political leader Farley Augustine objected, saying, “We could stop the meeting if there is collective agreement around the house. We would not participate any longer, meaning you would not have a quorum, but the law would not authorise you (the Clerk of the House) in your office to abort the meeting”.

And there was a suggestion by Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis “that the leaders of the two political parties could agree to come here once a week and hopefully during that week break somebody may change their mind to determining another candidate”.

After 21 minutes there was a break, during which there were talks between Davidson-Celestine and Augustine, and other conversations between members of the two sides. When the proceedings resumed there was another round of voting, and a request to suspend the house. Davidson-Celestine said, “We are willing to offer a new nominee for the position of presiding officer, to be considered in the voting.” The Clerk of the House then called for the suspension of the sitting until Thursday which did not sit well with the PDP. “Clerk of the House, that is not possible,” PDP Assemblyman Watson Duke said. The clerk then left the Chamber and the sitting was brought to an end.

