THA elections to address voter concerns

THE Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections set for December 6 could serve as a referendum to address concerns by voters over last month’s increase from 12 to 15 electoral seats, political analyst Dr Mukesh Basdeo has said.
In an interview with the Sunday Express, Basdeo also questioned how the campaign period will be carried out with the onset of community spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant of concern. Tobago recorded its first case of the variant last week and Basdeo said the Covid-19 pandemic may also impact voter turnout.
He said based on the electoral results (a 6/6 deadlock) in January it could be said one party, the Tobago Council of the People’s National Movement (PNM), was “in decline”, while the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) was showing upward movement. He said it remains to be seen whether the process will remain “balanced” on the ground.
Basdeo is a lecturer in the Department of Political Science at The University of the West Indies, St Augustine. Contention has followed the increase in electoral districts to 15. The Opposition UNC has argued that the three new districts give the PNM an advantage.
PDP leader, Farley Augustine, has also accused the PNM of using the legislation to increase its chances at the polls. Ancil Dennis remains Chief Secretary and the Executive Council (Chief Secretary, Deputy Chief Secretary and no more than seven Secretaries) will discharge functions.
The THA Act provides for the Executive Council to discharge its functions in the event that the Assembly stands dissolved.
Consultation not widespread
Basdeo said with the completion of the 2022 Budget presentation this past week, the Government may go straight into campaign mode for the December elections. He said the pandemic will impact voter turnout and noted that Tobago has been seeing increased Covid-19 cases.
“How will this pan out during the campaign?” Basdeo asked. “How is that going to play out with the Covid-19 figures? So we have to factor that into it.”
Had the seats been increased to 14, a possible 7-7 deadlock would have again occurred or a new party entering the race would have won, Basdeo noted. He said under the current district arrangement, “with two parties vying in this system there will be a winner and a new Assembly being sworn in, in December”. He said the upcoming election was the best way to deal with the current situation.
“If the voters believe that a wrong was committed, or not, then the decision becomes the referendum on the decision itself,” he said.
Asked to address claims from certain quarters that there had not been enough consultation prior to the Bill reaching the Parliament, Basdeo said the concept was that the discussions were not wide-ranging.
“The concept is who was consulted,” Basdeo said. “You can meet and discuss and it can be deemed to be consultation. I think the concept regarding consultation here is that it was not widespread.”
He noted that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had said the matter of the increase was discussed during talks on the Tobago “autonomy bills”.
This issue of the increase in seats was discussed and contained in a report coming out of those meetings, the Prime Minister has said.
“That is how they refer back that there was consultation,” Basdeo said, adding: “Maybe the discussions were confined within a specific group and did not involve the mass of the voters, which was somewhat necessary in the context of changing the election to resolve the problem.”
Basdeo said the issue being raised was that consultation did not take place after the last THA election, on the current matter but “there was consultation way back then”.
Analyst Dr Winford James also noted the process of the increased seats and that Government has chosen this course because the electoral tie needed to be broken. He recalled that the recommendation to increase was picked out of the report coming out of the autonomy bills.
James said yesterday this was “not the preferable solution” and it appeared the PDP had a better recommendation.