THA gave us no money, says Roxborough Folk Performers Company

AS the debate continues to heat up with the public spat involving People’s Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader and Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke and THA Chief Secretary and PDP deputy leader Farley Augustine comes word from the Roxborough Folk Performers Company that it received no money from the THA to assist it while on a cultural tour of New York.

The Roxborough Folk Performers, in a statement yesterday, said. “We wish to advise that, to this date, neither the Roxborough Folk Performers cultural group, nor any individual, has received any cash or cheque from the Tobago House of Assembly, to contribute to our current exposition of Tobago’s culture in New York City.”

This comes on the heels of Chief Secretary Augustine stating last Thursday, at the weekly THA media briefing, that more than $400,000 in partial sponsorship was given to the group for its trip.

Augustine also said members of the diaspora in the United States were contacted to assist, and they would be reimbursed by the THA at a later date.

He was responding to a Facebook post by Duke last Wednesday in which the PDP leader accused the THA of failing to provide funding to 27 “hungry” members of the Roxborough group which performed at various events last week.

Roxborough Folk Performers added in its statement yesterday: “It is necessary that all cultural stakeholders work together to find solutions in the future to support cultural investments in a timely manner, to avoid situations such as this.

“The Roxborough Folk Performers Cultural Group is focused on the promotion of the culture of Tobago, and the sharing of elements of our culture across the diaspora to advance the tourism thrust of Trinidad and Tobago and to make Tobago the greatest little island on the planet.”

The Roxborough Folk Performers’ Cultural Group was formed in July 2008 and has been part of many national festivals such as the Best Village Competition, Tobago Heritage Festival, National Music Festival, Carifesta and other cultural events.

Over the years, it has been a tradition for the group to showcase Tobago’s culture nationally and internationally, it said.

Augustine stated he would issue a release last weekend, indicating the review of Duke’s role and responsibilities, but up to press time last night the statement was yet to be e-mailed.

UNC skeptical about Rowley’s ‘joyride’

AS budget day approaches, United National Congress (UNC) shadow energy minister David Lee has urged the present administration to eliminate the “fluff” and deliver something tangible that would help the nation.

At the UNC’s news conference yesterday, Lee said: “The Opposition is here to demand accountability on behalf of all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago from the Prime Minister, who in our opinion, is on a political joyride that he calls an ‘energy trip.’”

I HAD SWINE FLU

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday revealed he was hospitalised for “swine flu, and not Covid-19” at the Arima Hospital at the end of last month.

Speaking yesterday at the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association’s (TTMA) 28th Annual Medical Research Conference, at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain, Deyalsingh said: “I did spend time at the Arima Hospital receiving treatment for swine flu, and not Covid-19. My only regret is I was not able to participate in the Independence festivities. I led the medical response. When you can see friends break bread and shake hands, which we could not have done for two years.”

Malick: Two men die in hail of bullets

TWO men were killed in Malick when gunmen rolled up and sprayed bullets at a group and another man was murdered in Maloney on Saturday.

They are Bevon Grant, 23, Kunta Andrews, 39, and Anthony Sergeant, 58.

The killings began around 5.39 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to a group of people who were liming along Tenth Street in Malick.

‘THIS IS A MAD SCENE’

GUNMEN walked into a bar on Saturday night in St Margaret’s and sprayed bullets on patrons, killing one man.

The deceased is Kyron Marcano, 28, from Claxton Bay, St John Extension. He is the fifth man to be murdered at the weekend.

Police said gunmen entered the bar around 10.30 p.m. and opened fire on patrons, killing Marcano and wounding two other men.

