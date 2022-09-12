THA gave us no money, says Roxborough Folk Performers Company

AS the debate continues to heat up with the public spat involving People’s Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader and Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke and THA Chief Secretary and PDP deputy leader Farley Augustine comes word from the Roxborough Folk Performers Company that it received no money from the THA to assist it while on a cultural tour of New York.
The Roxborough Folk Performers, in a statement yesterday, said. “We wish to advise that, to this date, neither the Roxborough Folk Performers cultural group, nor any individual, has received any cash or cheque from the Tobago House of Assembly, to contribute to our current exposition of Tobago’s culture in New York City.”
This comes on the heels of Chief Secretary Augustine stating last Thursday, at the weekly THA media briefing, that more than $400,000 in partial sponsorship was given to the group for its trip.
Augustine also said members of the diaspora in the United States were contacted to assist, and they would be reimbursed by the THA at a later date.
He was responding to a Facebook post by Duke last Wednesday in which the PDP leader accused the THA of failing to provide funding to 27 “hungry” members of the Roxborough group which performed at various events last week.
Roxborough Folk Performers added in its statement yesterday: “It is necessary that all cultural stakeholders work together to find solutions in the future to support cultural investments in a timely manner, to avoid situations such as this.
“The Roxborough Folk Performers Cultural Group is focused on the promotion of the culture of Tobago, and the sharing of elements of our culture across the diaspora to advance the tourism thrust of Trinidad and Tobago and to make Tobago the greatest little island on the planet.”
The Roxborough Folk Performers’ Cultural Group was formed in July 2008 and has been part of many national festivals such as the Best Village Competition, Tobago Heritage Festival, National Music Festival, Carifesta and other cultural events.
Over the years, it has been a tradition for the group to showcase Tobago’s culture nationally and internationally, it said.
Augustine stated he would issue a release last weekend, indicating the review of Duke’s role and responsibilities, but up to press time last night the statement was yet to be e-mailed.