THA help for 5 Tobago hotels

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) had to come to the rescue of five Tobago hotels last year as they were unable to pay off electricity charges that accrued over the almost two years of Covid-19 restrictions.
During yesterday’s plenary sitting of the THA, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said the THA bailed out the hotels to the tune of $2,173,512.54
He said in a letter dated January 24, 2022, head of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association Chris James wrote him (Augustine) and the Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris detailing the “worrisome threat of closure”, due to the non-payment of reserve capacity rate fees by medium to large-sized hotels on the island.
“These reserved capacity charges accrued significantly during the Covid-19 lockdown period,” Augustine said.
He said the reserved capacity is a backup energy generation capacity that is used in the occurrence of unexpected fault, such as the unavailability of a power plant.
He said industrial customers were required to pay the reserved capacity rate monthly, regardless of their electricity consumption per month. The rate, Augustine noted, is determined by the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC.)
“During the Covid-19 lockdown, hotels were required to pay this rate. After much discussion with the board of T&TEC, the CEO T&TEC, the Minister of Public Utilities, it was determined by T&TEC that they would not waive the reserved capacity rate for the Tobago hoteliers,” he stated.
He posited that the “unfair” charges should not have been levied against the hotels.
“Almost one year later, on December 12, TTAL (Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd) was forced to jump into action as T&TEC was about to disconnect the second largest hotel on the island, owing to the non-payment of this reserve capacity rate,” Augustine said.
“The Tobago Tourism and Hotel Association, through its membership, sought to find out those who were affected. A total of six hotels were presented. TTAL proceeded to verify the figures with T&TEC and five of the six establishments had outstanding bills. One of the six had their bills paid off,” he stated.
He said TTAL paid the reserve capacity rates for Mt Irvine Bay Hotel, Star Fish Hotel, Rovanel’s Resort, Grafton Beach Resort and Half Moon Blue Resort Ltd.
He said the sixth hotel, Crown Point Beach Hotel, was able to pay its own bill.