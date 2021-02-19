THA must draw lots

LOTS should be drawn to break the tie in Tobago so both sides will have an equal chance, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
She suggested that the current tie-breaker provision that exists in the House of Representatives be applied to Tobago to avoid a fresh election and court action.
She was speaking yesterday on the debate of the Tobago House of Assembly (Amendment) Bill 2021 at the Parliament sitting. The Bill was passed with 21 votes from the Government and 18 from the Opposition.
“I suggest that you amend this Bill by deleting all the clauses therein...if you really want a tie-breaker let’s legislate only for the tie-breaker, not for fresh elections, not for more seats,” Persad-Bissessar said before the Bill was passed with a simple majority.
She suggested the Parliament delete all the clauses in the Amendment Bill and insert the wording of the House of Representatives Standing order 4.10.
These Standing Orders were brought to the Parliament in 2014 when Persad-Bissessar was Prime Minister to address any instances of a tie in a general election given the 18-18 tie that occurred in the past.
All members of the House, including the then Opposition led then by Dr Keith Rowley, supported these Standing orders.
The provision provides for the presiding officer to draw lots or straws if there is a tie.
“If after the holding of a ballot to elect a presiding officer there is an equality of votes the clerk is to determine by lot which candidate is to be eliminated. Here is your tie-breaker, it was good enough for the House, adopted by all 33 of us who were there in the Parliament in 2014 unanimously supported the tie-breaker and other amendments,” said Persad-Bissessar.
“Both sides will have an equal chance... and you know what? You will rest your faith in the hands of the Lord as to how the tie will be broken, who will be the winner of that tie-breaker,” she added.
She said this provision can be placed after Section 7.1 of the THA Act which states there shall be the election of a presiding officer.
Persad-Bissessar noted there was support from the PNM in 2014 for these Standing Orders and she questioned what has changed now.
More to it
The former prime minister criticised the Bill brought yesterday which was piloted by Rowley.
“The purpose of this Bill is not to simply increase the number of seats to create a tie-breaker. There must be more behind this,” she said.
She said amending the legislation should require a special majority.
She said “by the stroke of a pen” you can increase the number of seats but the Bill is going further to take away rights that have been accrued by elected THA assemblymen.
She said the THA was dissolved, an election was called and elected assemblymen sworn in but the issue is that they are not duly constituted under law because of the tie, which can be solved with existing law.
She said the Prime Minister has come to the Parliament saying it falls to him to make the law.
“Well, you can’t make this law alone, sir, with the greatest of respect... you need the special majority to take away these rights to have a new election,” she said.
She noted that in the 18-18 general election tie in 2001 elected members held on to their seats for almost a year.
“They did not take away their benefits then but now they want to do that for the Assemblymen by calling for fresh elections,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar’s recommendations were not accepted and the Bill was passed with the Government’s simple majority.