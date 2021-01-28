The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) remains in a deadlock and without a presiding officer.
This as neither the People’s National Movement (PNM) nor the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) could agree on a candidate during yesterday’s first meeting of the Assembly in Scarborough.
The meeting took place shortly after all 12 newly-elected assemblymen took their oaths of office at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort in Lowlands on the sister island.
The PNM, which won six seats in the THA election on Monday, had nominated Tobago Regional Health Authority chairman Ingrid Melville for the position of presiding officer while the PDP- which also won six seats-nominated Division of Sport and Youth Affairs officer Julien Skeete.
An initial vote was taken, via secret ballot, which ended in a deadlock with each candidate receiving six votes.
The results were unchanged after a second secret ballot vote was taken.
In accordance with the THA Act, a vote was called for the candidate first proposed-Ingrid Melville.
This also resulted in a deadlock with all PNM assemblymen voting for and all PDP assemblymen voting against.
When a vote was taken for the PDP candidate, all PDP assemblymen voted for while all PNM assemblymen voted against.
How to break
the deadlock?
Assemblyman Farley Augustine, the PDP’s pick for Chief Secretary, proposed another method of resolving the issue following the Assembly.
He said where the THA standing orders could not bring about a resolution, the THA could rely on the standing orders of the Trinidad and Tobago Parliament.
He said under these standing orders, the candidate with the fewest number of votes should be eliminated and a ballot held again for the remaining candidates until one candidate receives the majority of the votes of the members of the House.
“So, given that the standing orders of the THA are silent on the matter of how to break a deadlock, our standing orders actually require that we look at the national standing orders and therein exists a provision,” Augustine said.
However, the Clerk of the House said with all the THA standing orders exhausted, the House would go no further, and the process would come to an unresolved end.
According to the THA Act, if a presiding officer is not appointed, the THA cannot move forward to elect a Chief Secretary or Deputy Chief Secretary.
This means that the THA remains with no one at the helm to conduct Tobago’s affairs.
President Paula-Mae Weekes noted yesterday that the election deadlock was an unprecedented event.
Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Weekes said this was not necessarily a bad thing.
“The word unprecedented is not a bad word. Of course, it brings with it its challenges and trials, but it also brings opportunities—opportunities to re-imagine and re-engineer how we do business,” she said. “And it gives us a wonderful opportunity to think whether or not we can serve better.”
The new Assemblymen
People’s National Movement (PNM)
Tracy Davidson-Celestine—Lambeau/Signal Hill
Joel Jack—Bacolet/St George
Ancil Dennis—Buccoo/Mt Pleasant
Marslyn Melville-Jack—Scarborough/Calder Hall
Clarence Jacob—Canaan/Bon Accord
Kelvon Morris—Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden
Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP)
Watson Duke—Belle Garden
East/Roxborough/Delaford
Faith B Yisrael—Goodwood/Belle Garden West
Farley Augustine—Parlatuvier/
L’Anse Fourmi/Speyside
Zorisha Hackett—Plymouth/Golden Lane
Ian Pollard—Providence/Mason Hall/Moriah
Terance Baynes—Bethel/Mt Irvine