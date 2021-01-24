THA TUG OF WAR

SOME 51,062 electors in Tobago go to the polls today to determine which party will control the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and, as a consequence, be responsible for the governance of Tobago.
And in Trinidad a total electorate of 32,351 citizens will be selecting local representatives for five districts — Arima Central, Cunupia, Hindustan/St Mary’s, Hollywood and Morne Coco/Alyce Glen. There were vacancies created by the elevation of local government representatives—Lisa Morris, Symon de Nobriga, Kennedy Richards, Vandana Mohit and Michelle Benjamin—to membership of the national Parliament.
The by-elections in Trinidad were very low-keyed because none of the outcome will impact the control of the respective local government councils. There is an expectation that the status quo would be maintained in these local government seats with the People’s National Movement retaining its three seats and the United National Congress (UNC) its two.
However, PNM officials indicated yesterday they had been running a ground campaign to overturn the results in Hindustan/St Mary, which had been represented by Benjamin and which forms part of the Moruga/Tableland constituency.
By contrast, in Tobago the campaign has been hot. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley went to the sister isle in the last week to participate in the campaign, which weeks ahead he had helped to launch. Both parties contesting the election - the PNM and Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) - held motorcades yesterday. The Prime Minister led the PNM’s which went through the island while the PDP’s Abby Taylor said the party’s candidates were walking their respective areas in an effort to bring out the votes.
PM: We’re on track
At his final meeting, the Prime Minister wound up the campaign on a high note. Reminding Tobagonians of the boats, the hospital, the administrative building, the fire, police station and the airport in progress, he said: “We are on track and we not turning back...Vote for the strongest team, and the team with the best record and the best programmes.”
The PNM has focused on a number of issues during the campaign. It has brought into sharp focus the quality of PDP leader Watson Duke, who has pending court matters and whose leadership of the Public Services Association (PSA) continues to be controversial. The second area of focus for the PNM has been the relationship which they insist that the PDP has with the Opposition UNC, which has opted out from contesting the THA election. The PNM has strenuously trumpeted its record of development for Tobago, particularly during Rowley’s prime ministership and in face of difficult economic times, contrasting that with what obtained during the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration during which the THA was consistently starved for funds in a time of relative abundance.
The PNM has cautioned Tobago about any switch, saying that the good relationship between the THA and the central government is the best prospect for getting things done, as the last six years have shown and as the years of the Patrick Manning/Orville London collaboration demonstrated.
PDP: Time for a power shift
The PDP has been advocating what it describes as a “power shift” in Tobago.
“A PDP victory in Tobago will translate into a power shift that will close the wealth distribution gap in Tobago; a notion not in line with the ideals of the PNM financiers and handlers who have vested interest in Tobago,” the PDP stated. The party has sought to take credit for some of the development projects, saying that they had advocated for them. In other instances, the PDP leader has sought to deflect, for example, he has taken objection to the naming of the new boat, the A.P.T James, saying that it is an insult to James to have this boat named after him.
The PDP has also focused on a management letter from the Auditor General’s 2012 report which raised queries about the $2.5 million expenditure on a zip line project and to link this query to the performance of Tobago leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine, in order to buttress its allegations of corruption under the PNM-led THA. PDP’s Farley Augustine went as far as to threaten to go to the Commissioner of Police with the Auditor General’s report while Duke, in strident terms, warned the Auditor General against an attempt to explain any aspect of the report.
Referring to Duke’s utterances, the Prime Minister advised the Auditor General to ignore him, saying, “Duke is all wind and plenty bad smell.” Defending both the project and Davidson-Celestine, the Prime Minister advised the Tobago leader that the first thing she should do as Chief Secretary is to restart the zip line project.
James: Both parties must
bring out their voters
Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus, an independent candidate contesting the Scarborough/Calder Hall seat, is promising food security, among other things. She has promised to provide policies which can make farming in that district more sustainable and profitable and to install an agro-processing unit. Tsoiafatt-Angus, a former PNM member and speaker of the THA, was rejected as a PNM candidate and had been offered a councillorship instead.
PDP candidate Abby Taylor expressed confidence that the PDP will bring home victory for Tobagonians and other citizens while PNM officials are expecting victory. But political analyst Winford James said yesterday the outcome is difficult to predict because supporters from both the PNM and PDP camps were predicting victory for their respective parties. He said a lot would depend on the voter turnout.
He said the only prediction he would make is if the voter turnout is over 65 per cent, the PDP could stand a good chance. He said a low poll would favour the PNM. “Both parties need to bring their voters out on election day,” he said.
The die is cast.