THA: We can’t afford to do so

Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon has brought a legal claim against a vendor from Maraval for constructing a fruit stall on the compound of one of its churches without permission.

The person against whom the action was brought, Jason St Hilaire, has also been in the process of building a second structure on the compound along Saut D’Eau Road, Paramin, Maraval, and has refused to comply with instructions to cease carrying out his trade on the compound and have the structures demolished.