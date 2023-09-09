THA: We can’t afford to do so

Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Faith B.Yisrael has shot down suggestions that Tobago should purchase its own inter-island cargo vessel so as to avoid future transportation disruptions.
She said the THA simply could not afford to do so.
The MV Cabo Star, which transports cargo between Trinidad and Tobago, has been down for repairs for the past two weeks.
A fire broke out in the vessel’s engine room on August 23, causing damage to electrical cables and other parts of the engine.
The MV Galleons Passage, the Buccoo Reef and the APT James fast ferries have been servicing the route in the interim. However, only food, perishable goods and pharmaceuticals are being transported.
Tobago businesses have reported that the absence of the Cabo Star has led to shortages of food and construction supplies on the island, while truckers are counting thousands of dollars in losses daily.
Chairman of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago Lyle Alexander on Thursday announced that Bridgemans Services Group, owners of the Cabo Star, had secured Venezuelan cargo vessel MV Emprendedora to service the seabridge until the Cabo Star is back in service.
He said the substitute vessel may not begin operating until next week.
The Emprendedora, a landing vessel, carries one tenth the load of the Cabo Star, Alexander said.
He said its journey between Trinidad and Tobago will take about ten hours.
In a Facebook recording yesterday, B.Yisrael noted public suggestions that the THA should procure its own cargo vessel, saying, “I don’t know that people really recognise how much money the THA gets to do everything on the island.”
She noted that in fiscal 2022/2023, the THA was allocated $300 million for development programmes, which was more than twice the amount the Central Government spent on building the recently opened San Fernando Parkade.
The parkade cost taxpayers $132.7 million.
“I am not saying that San Fernando should not get a parkade, but when you think of everything that Tobagonians are asking us to do and everything Tobagonians are expecting us to do with the money that we get every year to do our jobs, then you have to be conscientious of the fact that we have a balancing act,” B.Yisrael said.
“We have to fix schools and repair roads and have a functioning hospital. All of these things take money and we get a little bit more than two times what they got to build a car park... so it’s very difficult for us to add in inter-island transportation into our budget when our budget is already woefully truncated and not enough to do what we need to do on the island,” she added.
B.Yisrael went on to urge truckers transporting material on the Emprendedora to purchase “plenty tarpaulin” to cover their trucks, given that the vessel is a barge.
“It’s an open vessel so you need to buy tarpaulin to cover your truck because there will be level sea blast,” she said.