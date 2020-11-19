‘Thank you T&T for helping my children’

The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago has called on citizens to defend the rights of all children.

In a statement in observance of World Children’s Day today, the Authority said: “It is the human right of every child to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment that is free from abuse, exploitation, harassment or neglect.

“However, this is not the reality in Trinidad and Tobago, as the Authority continues to receive over 4,000 cases of abuse every year and children continue to be abused by those whom they trust.”