‘Thank you T&T for helping my children’

“This world, as dim as it appears at times, is still filled with lots of compassionate and kind-hearted people.”
These were the words expressed by Faith Toby about the overwhelming love and support she and her family received following publication by the Express of her plight and that of her four children who, because of lack of an electronic device and Internet access, had to do their online schooling under her stall at the San Fernando market, using her mobile phone.
“What I experienced showed me that despite all the crime and people who are in dire financial situations because of the Covid pandemic, there are still a lot of good, loving and compassionate people in Trinidad and Tobago.
“My children each have their own tablet now, and we were also blessed with financial donations, school stationery and hand sanitisers,” she said.
Toby said in addition to the tablets she received, she was able to pay for her daughter’s school package.
She said while she’s extremely appreciative for all who contributed to her family’s well-being in some form or fashion, there were two incidents that literally left her speechless.
“A gentleman from Tobago didn’t have a contact number for me so he came all the way to Trinidad with the Express article in his hands, looking for me at the market to see how best he could assist my family. I was truly blown away by that.
“I was also deeply moved by the gesture of a gentleman from Port of Spain. In making a cash contribution, he shared that his wife had recently passed away but he knew it was something she would have willingly done, so he did it to honour her.
“It was very, very touching to see people who have their own struggles and pain to deal with, taking the time to reach out to someone else,” Toby said.
Spirit of giving
The Princes Town mother shared that her T&TEC bill was paid, but when she called the number she had to express her gratitude, she got a corporate entity so she did not get the opportunity to personally thank the individual.
“A couple even offered to pay our Internet bill every month, but I kindly refused because, firstly, I believe that I need to take responsibility and, secondly, I believe in the saying—it’s better to learn to fish than to be handed a fish every day.”
She stated that while she was very appreciative of the gesture, she could not place such a burden on someone else. Toby said she was also encouraged by the attitude of her eldest son, who, in recognising how much they were blessed, indicated he was willing to share a tablet with one of his brothers so that one could be donated to another family in need.
She said out of the depth of their gratitude, her family was able to reach out to two other families in need and assisted them with some of the cash they had received.
“It is good to be a blessing to others, especially when you have been blessed tremendously,” she said.
Toby said in keeping with the spirit of giving, she donated produce from her stall to some of the good souls who came to the market and provided assistance.
“I am so grateful because at that point in time, I was in a deep hole and I didn’t know how I was going to come out of it.
“Life is a lot easier now because I no longer have to bring my children to the market with me, and they no longer have to study or sleep under the stall. They can now do their school work in the comfort of their home,” she added.
Toby said her children can now live normal lives, as most times when she gets home it’s just a matter of reviewing their school work and providing whatever guidance is needed.
...and a Christmas surprise
Her children, however, are in store for another surprise—but this time, at Christmas.
She said a kind woman from Diego Martin donated an item for them, but she asked that it be given to them as a Christmas gift, “so I am abiding with her wish and will not present it to them until Christmas”.
While not naming any names because some of the people who provided assistance may not want their names made public, Toby expressed her gratitude to each and every one of them.
“I am really grateful to the many persons who showered my family with love and support. My deepest and sincerest gratitude to all of them. Even to those who called and offered to assist but didn’t get the opportunity, we say a big thank you.
“I am also grateful to the Express for highlighting our plight because without them doing so, my family would not have received the support we got. They (the Express) made everything possible,” Toby said.