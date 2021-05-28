Thank you, T&T

Abigail Pollard

‘A miracle’: Abigail Pollard and her husband, Imran Ali, sort grocery items at their home in Golconda, near San Fernando, yesterday. Several well-wishers delivered food items following yesterday’s Express headline story.

—Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

Kind-hearted citizens, among them politicians, attorneys and business people, have responded to Abigail Pollard’s cry for help to feed her hungry children.

By midday yesterday, mere hours after the Express published her ­story, Pollard said she had received six hampers and pledges of food, electronic devices and other assistance for her children.

Member of Parliament Dr Roodal Moonilal also promised to visit the family.

“I can’t believe what happened this morning. From the moment I woke up, I started getting called, non-stop. This is a miracle. People are coming and dropping off foodstuff and we are getting so much help,” Pollard said.

The Express was told a group of former Petrotrin workers visited the family and said they would assist with ­repairs to the house.

In tears, Pollard thanked those who reached out to her family. “There are a lot of good people in this country. I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. You don’t know how much these things are going to help my children. Thank you,” she said.

Pollard had related to the Express how the coronavirus pandemic had affected her family, including four young children.

The family lives in a one-room shack in Golconda.

Pollard, 38, said her husband, who did odd jobs in the community, had not worked in almost a year. She said they had no money and depended on charity to survive.

The children—ages 12, 11, nine and six—all attend primary school and are required to attended classes online. However, the children take turns using Pollard’s cellphone, as they have no devices.

Pollard said she applied for financial assistance at the Ministry of Social Development, but that has not yet been finalised. “I visited the office and they told me it was being processed, so I am hoping this comes through,” she said on Thursday.

