“Very peaceful and calm. I could not have asked for a better husband. He went in the middle of Christmas into Carnival. At least, we can say he started the Carnival. At least, he stepped into the Carnival. He mix it.”
So said grieving widow Patsy Calliste, the wife of the late iconic calypsonian Leroy Calliste, fondly known as Black Stalin, and “D’Black Man.” She said Stalin, 81, passed away peacefully around 8.40 a.m. yesterday at his San Fernando home.
Stalin suffered a stroke in 2014 which affected both his speech and movement on the right side of his body. However, his memory and mental faculties remained intact.
He is survived by his children, Abiola, Keina, Shaka and two elder boys from a previous relationship, who are based in Canada—Ray and Jason. He also has three grandchildren whom he referred to as “my three Grammy awards—Keegan, Kevan and Makela.”
The couple got married on December 2, 1985.
Recounting her last moments with her husband, matriarch Calliste, fondly known as “Nursie” said: “I tidied him up and went to get my breakfast. I left him with my daughter. In a short time, my grandson Kevan was coming downstairs with tears in his eyes. He did not have to say it. I knew what had happened.
“I said to Kevan, ‘Cool it. Just now, I will go to him’. We (the immediate family) said our prayer. We thanked God for the gift of Stalin. I thanked Stalin for my children and grandchildren. We had just celebrated our wedding anniversary.”
On the way forward, Calliste said: “So many calls and TV cameras. I am taking the rest of the day off to rest and reflect. We have not yet made any funeral arrangements.”
Favourite memories
Asked to share her favourite Stalin memory, she said: “There are so many. I love all his songs. But the song that stands out most is ‘In Times’. That song was near and dear to my heart.”
She also said they looked forward to visiting Roy Cape at his Oropune home on Old Year’s Night. But, for 2022, the tradition has died.
She said: “For the past eight years, although he was not well, we would carry him by Roy Cape. Every Old Year’s Day I would carry him by his friend. But this year, it’s not like that.” She hailed acclaimed musician Roy Cape as a genuine friend.
Calliste admitted to being “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of love at home, the Caribbean, North American diaspora and internationally.
She said: “I have been getting a lot of love from here and abroad. I have to open my heart and receive all the blessings. I want to thank Stalin for the music. I want to thank his legions of fans throughout the world who have steadfastly supported him. Those who understand and appreciate his message and those who don’t. Love and blessings to everyone.”