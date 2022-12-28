The 100-year-old gift

When Emeritus Professor at the University of Chicago Robert S Platt died in 1964, he was celebrated in an obituary as “a scholarly-adventurer of a salty, philosophical turn of mind, a student ever open to the adventure of ideas”, of seeing far, and getting to know people from all parts of the world.

And for this, Trinidad is grateful, because Platt and his family came to the island 100 years ago and left us with some images that you may still recognise, and some which live only in the memory of the oldest residents.