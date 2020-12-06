The 3 pundits who sat at their funerals

In March of 2017, a woman walked into a supermarket in Point Fortin and made a very unusual purchase on behalf of her dead brother.
It took the grocers two days, but they were able to locate 1,600 pounds of table salt and truck it to a hillside house at Pablito Trace in Rousillac, South Trinidad.
The deliverymen didn’t know what to make of it, since they pulled up at a house in mourning, with tarpaulin tents and plastic chairs laid out for the wake and wailing.
It turns out that the salt was for the deceased, 64-year-old Pundit Ramlal Gosine, a Hindu holy man revered in the village for his reading of the Hindu holy books at night-time prayer services.
But that was not even the most peculiar part.
On the day of the funeral, Gosine arrived looking no different to how his friends, neighbours and devotees remembered him at the prayer services.
There was no casket in sight, no body in a box.
When Gosine’s body emerged from the hearse, he was sitting with legs tucked in the classic Buddha pose, in dhoti and T-shirt, a slight tilt to the head, a wistful smile, eyes closed, as if lost in the chants at a puja.
Gosine sat at his funeral on a litter, a chair made from strips of bamboo with poles on either side that allowed the pallbearers to carry him, like a Pharaoh.
The family did the rituals and garlanded the body, and sent him on his final journey.
That procession remains the talk of the village.
Gosine was hoisted into the tray of his neighbour’s pick-up truck and transported to Rousillac Presbyterian Church.
Waiting for him there were the super-sized bags of salt, and a grave in which steps were carved into the dirt.
The final rites were performed and Gosine was carried in. He sat against a wall of the grave, a single deya lit, and the salt poured in, until he was covered.
Che sitting in a hearse
Three years later last month, Trinidad and Tobago forgot all its Covid-related distress for a good few days when videos and photos emerged one Wednesday morning of murdered Che Lewis sitting, dressed like a West Indies cricketer, on a chair in the tray of a hearse taking him to his Catholic Church funeral.
The officiating priest was unimpressed. The body was stopped at the door. Che had to sit there while his father, also murdered, was given a send-off inside. Both were later cremated.
Much was said about the public display of a corpse, whether it breached some public health regulations, or was just in bad taste, with the funeral home claiming that such a send-off was never before seen in the country.
Of course, the people of Rousillac knew better.
It turns out that Ramlal Gosine was not even the first.
In June 2004, when his father, Pundit Heeralal Gosine died at age 69, the very same last rites and burial were performed.
Father and son would have followed Heeralal Gosine’s father, Pundit Mahadeo Gosine, who, when he died in 1976, was never taken to a mortuary.
Instead, the indentured immigrant who came to Trinidad as a teenager, and is recorded as dying at age 117, was put on ice at the house.
His body was dressed, set in a Buddha pose on a bamboo chair, and carried off to the graveyard.
Many Hindus assume that a cremation is their only option at the end.
But Pundit Parasram Maharaj, who officiated at the last two Gosine funerals, said it wasn’t so.
You actually have multiple choices—cremation and the disposal of the ashes in a body of water; the burial; and to be eaten by birds of prey.
Maharaj knows of no one who willingly chose this last way out locally.
Melt away
In the case of the Gosines, Pundit Maharaj said they would have followed in the funerary traditions of their ancestors from India.
“The rituals are the same. The only difference was the bamboo chair and strings to hold the body and head in place, so it seemed the person was sitting there,” he said. As for all that table salt, it was not an attempt to mummify the bodies like the ancient Egyptians.
Pundit Maharaj said the belief is that it would prevent the body from “being eaten by worms”, and over time the corpse would “melt away” until nothing was left.
The Express asked the Gosines (there are eight surviving siblings) whether anyone else would be sitting at their funeral.
No thanks, they said.
It appears the tradition has died with Ramlal Gosine.