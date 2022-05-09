A six-year leak at the corner of Western Main Road and First Avenue South in Chaguaramas has resulted in the loss of thousands of litres in fresh water and a ten-metre-wide pit in the roadway, according to frustrated residents.
Speaking to the Express last week, resident Ronald Wild estimated more than a million litres of water had poured into the drains and returned to the nearby sea over the course of the six years.
And despite multiple attempts by various bodies to have the leak and resulting cratered roadway undergo lasting repairs, he said, the issue remains unresolved.
“It has leaked or rather poured out fresh water for over six years. Five attempts were made but none stemmed the flow for more than a week or two... A barrel an hour or conservatively 200 litres of fresh water flow into a drain... do the maths. That results in ten million litres wasted because nobody appears capable of fixing a leak,” Wild wrote in an e-mail to the Express.
In a telephone interview last week, Wild said the intersection was home to a number of major maritime industries that cater to offshore rigs. The worsening roads, he said, were likely a result of heavy trucks and cargo passing through the area, coupled with the ever-flowing leak.
Wild said years ago he had contacted the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to inform it of the leak. Though the Authority did visit, he said, he was informed that works in the area were stalled.
And, since then, he said, the road conditions have deteriorated and several attempts to conduct sustainable repairs have failed.
“First Avenue South is an extremely busy intersection that leads to the CFTDI (Caribbean Fisheries Training and Development Institute), British Petroleum (BP), on the other side Tucker industries, a huge industry that caters to offshore rigs. Because of the industrial aspect where all the trucks are coming down the Western Main Road in Chaguaramas, that intersection has collapsed on multiple occasions,” said Wild.
“A couple years ago someone came and dumped some cement but never levelled it off so it wasn’t even close to the hole. Various contractors came and none of them have been successful, in fact, they are completely inept. They patch it, a couple of trucks go over it and it bursts the line again and it will continue to leak and leak.
“A couple years ago I called WASA and asked if they knew there was a leak there, they said no, we didn’t know anything about that. When they started digging around and they still didn’t fix it, I called them up again and they said they are waiting for a permit,” he said.
The continued waste, he said, was a cause for major concern that seemed to be ignored by the relevant authorities.
He said he found the lack of response astounding.
“It just grieves me that this is a major corner which is so bad that it has dug its own little lake and its own little river… Nobody cares, and it is very difficult for cars to even navigate that corner, trucks themselves because they’re big, they can make it through. This damage is ten metres wide, a huge pit that has dug itself with fresh water. The fresh water is continually leaking out of there, the volume is pretty staggering. Losing all that fresh water is something I find startling. Why do people continue to have that go right out into the ocean?” said Wild.
The Express contacted the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) to ask if it was aware of the issue. The CDA told the Express that it had reached out to WASA on multiple occasions to seek a resolution.
“The CDA is aware of this issue and has reached out to WASA on several occasions to have the problem resolved. Please feel free to reach out to WASA in this regard. All roadworks relating to the Western Main Road fall within the remit of the Ministry of Works and Transport,” the CDA said.
The Express also contacted the Authority to ask for a response. WASA responded that it was aware and that repairs were scheduled for last Thursday.
“The Authority is aware of the leak identified at the corner of Western Main Road and First Avenue South, Chaguaramas. Repairs to the leak are scheduled to be carried out tomorrow—Thursday 5th May 2022,” said WASA.
The Express contacted the Ministry of Works and Transport to ask about sustainable repairs for the roadway.
The following was asked:
“We were contacted by a resident on the corner of Western Main Road and First Avenue South, in Chaguaramas, who indicated that an ongoing leak in the area has caused the road to be severely affected in the past six years.
“In addition, sustainable repairs to the road, as a result of the leak, have not been undertaken. Vehicles passing through the area, the resident said, have instead been left to navigate a feet-wide ditch in the road caused by the leak.
“The Express was informed by the Chaguaramas Development Agency that repairs fall under the remit of the Ministry of Works and Transport.
Is the ministry aware of this issue?
Can anything be done to assist residents?”
No response was received.