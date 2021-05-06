The arsonist/murderer who escaped justice

THIS Mother’s Day, like every day for the past five years, Ann Marie Jacob will wake up and think about her grandchildren Keimel and Kylah.
Ann Marie will remember that Keimel, four, loved her cooking of dasheen bush and rice; and that Kylah, ten months old, enjoyed standing on her plump legs and calling out and waving to her grandparents.
Moments later, Ann Marie’s thoughts would sink into the inferno of pain over the loss of her grandchildren who died at the hospital from injuries they suffered in a deliberately set fire at their home.
On the afternoon of April 13, 2016, Ann Marie’s son, Keino Jacob, was helping his father build a dog kennel while his wife, Malicha Thomas, bathed their two infant children and placed them in a bedroom for a nap.
As Malicha walked to the washroom, she called out to Jacob and his father, Peter, to keep an eye on the children whom she had left asleep in their bedroom.
The devastation that followed at the family’s home in STOL Road, Santa Flora, continues to haunt them to this day.
As the children slept, someone the family knew threw a flammable liquid into the bedroom and set it on fire—an act of arson as confirmed by Fire Service officials.
But the man who the family pointed out to police and fire authorities as having ignited the blaze which led to the double homicide continues to roam the community.
The man is someone whom Ann Marie and Peter helped raise as a child.
The fateful day
This week, the Express spoke to Ann Marie and Peter, who live next door to the plot of land where Keino had built a house and lived with his family.
They recalled every moment that led to the loss of their beloved grandchildren.
They also hurt as the alleged offender continues to taunt the family, they said.
“The man (suspect) left for months, but came back about two weeks ago to our area. When I saw him, everything about my grandchildren came back fresh again. The first thing he did was light a bush fire. He nearly burned down the neighbour’s house. Nobody is doing anything about him. When the police come around to investigate, he disappears,” said Peter.
On that fateful day, just moments before the fire was lit, four-year-old Keimel was asleep on the bed and his baby sister in a crib in the small wooden house they shared with their parents.
Peter said after the children’s mother, Malicha, bathed and changed the children, she put them to sleep. He and Keino were at the front of the house building the kennel and they kept an eye on the children while she went to the washroom.
“We were toting some crates in front of the house to build the dog pen. While we going up with the second crate, we heard one of the children bawl. It was Keimel who bawled out. We jumped up and saw the smoke coming through the window. We ran down to the house. We saw a man running from the house while we went to get the children,” said Peter.
With the room engulfed in flames, Keino ran in to rescue his children.
“He grabbed Keimel and took him out, then ran back inside to get Kylah. She was in the crib and Keino couldn’t find her at first. He nearly got trapped trying to come out of the house, as there was so much smoke and he couldn’t find the door,” said Peter.
Peter and Keino cradled the children in their arms as they ran to the nearest pipe and doused them with water. The grandfather held Kylah in his hands as the water poured over her, and he did his best to console and comfort her as she screamed in pain.
To this day, he remembers the scent of her burnt flesh.
Praying for strength
The house was gutted with all of their household possessions, but the family had focused their attention on getting medical attention for the infants.
Baby Kylah suffered third-degree burns to 50 per cent of her tiny body, with injuries to her face, hands and chest.
“Keimel was lying on his belly. His pants’ bottom burnt out. All the burns were on his back, legs, hands and feet,” said Peter.
Malicha stayed at Kylah’s hospital bedside until her last breath at 4.15 p.m. on April 18, 2016.
Keimel’s body gave up the fight a month later at the hospital and he too died.
“We thought he was going to be discharged from hospital but his foot was turning gangrene already. So even if he got discharged, he might have lost that limb,” Peter said.
The children are buried side by side at the Erin Cemetery, and the family was hoping to erect a headstone with their pictures, but was not granted permission to do so.
“I had to pray and ask God to give me guidance and strength not to take matters into my own hands and do anything to this man. We worry that the police did not do what they were supposed to do years ago, but we take it day by day,” said Peter.
Ann Marie said her son has been struggling emotionally to deal with the loss of his children and has not got back on his feet.
The children’s parents grieved and separated because there was too much hurt, said Ann Marie.
“He never recovered,” she said. “No matter what we try, he has his thoughts when he is alone,” she said.
“I think about how Kylah would stand by the door and wave to us. She would peep between the branches of an orange tree near the door and would call out, trying to talk. She was always in front watching out for us,” Ann Marie remembered fondly.
Last meal
She said the last thing her grandson told his father before he passed was that he wanted her to cook his favourite meal and bring it to him at the hospital.
“When his father went to visit that morning, he said, ‘Tell granny to cook dasheen bush and rice for me.’ His father left and was coming home to tell me so that he could carry the food to him that afternoon. But by the time he reached the field road in Fyzabad, the hospital called to say that the child had passed. The last thing he wanted was my food,” she said with a chuckle.
The investigation
The investigation into the arson attack evolved into a double homicide and Santa Flora police officers said the case file was handed to detectives of the Homicide Bureau at Region III.
In 2018, Peter had said he had reached out to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith to beg him to protect his family, as the man had hurled abuses and threats while brandishing a firearm.
Peter had said the man had told another of Peter’s sons that he would kill him.
The Jacob family said despite numerous reports to the police about the man, who they also said drives a vehicle although he does not have a driver’s permit, he was never arrested.
Police said they need help from witnesses to solve the double homicide.
An official of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) told Express this week that there is an “active and ongoing investigation” into this case.
• Anyone who can assist can contact Homicide Region III at 652-0495, Santa Flora police at 649-5555/500, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or Commissioner Gary Griffith at 482-GARY (4279), or send information to the TTPS app.