As of today, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) will be bolstered by 110 men and women who will patrol communities throughout the country.
In addressing the graduates at the Police Academy in St James, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said this was a foundational aspect of policing.
“There is an importance and an urgency in your joining the Police Service at this critical juncture. We continue to have in Trinidad and Tobago a high incidence of organised crime and violence, and unwanted gang activities in our streets and in our communities. So your very presence here today actually speaks to the TTPS for strategic planning, which is reaffirming our shared focus and values in an era of exponential change.
“So your first task will be on the ground as a patroller. And I say this, especially for the media here—patrols alone will not help the crime situation, but it will help. It is a key factor in moving forward with treating with the crime situation in this country,” Jacob said.
He noted that over the last two years, many officers in the TTPS had steered away from this aspect of policing. However, in his opinion, patrolling was the “backbone” and the “foundation” of policing.
He noted that over the last three months, the focus by the TTPS on mobile and foot patrols had led to increases in seizures and even 88 officers receiving commendations.
The Highway Patrol Unit, he added, was now the most successful section in the TTPS in terms of seizures of illegal items and arrests of suspects.
“So active patrolling will cause the TTPS to satisfy all the aspects of policing. And furthermore, we have recently implemented a systematic active patrol policy which is operationalised by our officers, and a new concept called active and directive patrols which will be introduced to you all by your supervisors.
“So this, in conjunction with the active use and implementation of technology, such as body-worn cameras and digital ticketing devices, and several other communication devices, all which will be utilised by patrol officers, will see a serious impact on crime. Patrol officers in most instances are the ones arriving on the scene first, so you are often required to apply the necessary action in your police duties, and in what is required of you. So simply, in my view, a patrol officer must be one hell of a policeman or policewoman,” Jacob said.
Hinds: A violent society
In his address, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds commended the 110 men and women for their journey, and welcomed them into the Police Service, saying he was confident the new graduates had been properly trained and prepared to serve this country with honour, dedication and pride.
“You are entering the arena of policing in a very violent society and a very violent world. And you are doing so at a very critical juncture in this nation’s history. Criminal elements have virtually declared war against peace and good order in our society. So you will be tested in many ways.
“Adorn yourself with courage, and fearlessness, discipline to push back. While they are about wickedness, selfishness, murder, and all other manners of evil, you stand for the law, you stand for what is right, you stand for justice,” Hinds said.
Hinds also spoke of the investments that the State had put into the TTPS, from securing body-worn cameras to investing in ballistic testing centres and forensic testing centres. “We live in a very violent and corrupt society, where guns are made easily available to what I describe as ignorant reprisal (killings) and revenge. Sadly, we in T&T are facing the prospect of shortly arriving at 500 murders in this wonderful and wonderfully blessed land.
“Some emanating from domestic circumstances, some out of petty instances, some out of retaliation, and many, if not most, are gang-related. And with access to automatic weapons, there is now double, triple and even quadruple murders in single events. So these investments and recruits like you are needed,” Hinds said.