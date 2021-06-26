The Bad Wolf at the door

Trinidad and Tobago’s borders will officially be reopened on July 17, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced yesterday.

From that day, T&T citi­zens who want to return home will be allowed to do so.

But there will be conditions attached, the Prime Minister said.

Those conditions will depend on whether or not the person has been fully vaccinated with a World Health Organisation-approved Covid-19 vaccine, said the Prime Minister.

He was speaking du­ring yesterday’s Ministry of Health media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.