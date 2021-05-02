The barrel people of Ojoe Road

PROBLEM 1
The people of Ojoe Road in Sangre Grande say they have been plagued for the past three years with unreliable access to water.
Empty bottles, barrels and tanks surround over 100 homes in the area where villagers told the Express that they now depend on water purchased from truck-borne suppliers or collected from rainfall to survive. In several telephone interviews last week, many said they have grown exhausted and desperate by the situation.
When emptying the last drops from the bottles and buckets filled from a nearby standpipe, one resident (who asked not to be named) said she resorts to praying that the Authority will open its lines. However, in a typical week, she said this is a rare occurrence.
“For three years straight, we have barely been getting anything. Sometimes I get so desperate we have to come to the standpipe and fill bottles, otherwise there would be nothing. They haven’t even sent a drain in the past three weeks,” she said.
A regular supply, she said, has never been afforded to the area. However, the past three years have worsened supply issue with lines being opened rarely on a weekly basis. When water is made available, she said the supply lasts for a few hours in extremely low volumes.
“All we have been getting every now and again is one day a week at 2.a.m. You know those five-gallon bottles? It takes me five hours to fill a few of those when it comes, you cannot fill one tank with that. So, I am a shift worker but when it’s 2.a.m. or no matter how early or late when water comes, I have to get up and try to fill those bottles. Now even that has stopped coming. When that doesn’t come, we have to pay for a truck of water,” she said.
Falling on deaf ears
According to residents, multiple visits from officials and technicians were made to the area in the past years. On each occasion, villagers say they voiced their concerns and were promised better service.
Prior to the 2020 general election, they said the area received a steady supply for approximately one month which was again stopped towards the end of August 2020. Since then, water supply has been slowed with no open lines for the past three weeks.
“In other parts water flows like that and when you come through here no one is getting water. When they came last year, we told WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) we want water at least twice a week to refill our tanks, we could survive. We begged them and it is falling on deaf ears. We are just asking to fill our tanks, we are not even asking for every day, just once or twice a week,” said one resident.
Despite these inconsistencies, residents say they are still being asked to pay full instalments to the Authority, without which they would not access truck-borne supplies. As access to truck-borne water is often not guaranteed, residents say keeping up with bills while being forced to pay for water from other suppliers has proven difficult.
“My WASA bill is $1,500 but no water. The volume of water they are sending is just to fill a few bottles. Everybody is fed up and everyone has to buy water. It costs $350 to buy water to fill my tanks. I can’t pay my WASA bill if they are not sending and I have to buy water elsewhere,” said one resident.
“We have to have our WASA bill up to date in order to get. We have to pay this bill for a supply that we don’t get. It is 2021 and we have to use tanks to cook, It is Covid, cleaning is important and we are not treated like human beings,” said another.
While residents say the Authority’s reason for insufficient supplies was ever fully explained, some were told that a deficient pump in the area was to blame.
They added that the less fortunate who may not be able to afford water storage are likely to suffer.
“If you don’t have any tanks you won’t have any access to water. Everyone here should have tanks and if you don’t you would have to depend on maybe the rain and a barrel to survive,” said one resident.
ACTION
The Express contacted the Authority via e-mail on Wednesday, April 28 for a response.
The following questions were asked:
1. Residents say they have been plagued for the past three years with an unreliable access to water. When water is made available, they said it is in extremely low volumes. In the past three weeks, there has been no water in the area. As a truck-borne supply from the Authority is not always accessible, many have had to purchase trucks of water to survive.
2. Why has water supply to this area been a continuous issue?
3. Can you confirm that there is an issue with a water pump in that area that affects the volume of flow? If so, why has it not been repaired?
4. Are residents expected to cover the full cost of billing for water when they say they are rarely afforded access to a steady supply?
5. Residents say over 100 homes are affected by this issue, can any repairs be expected in the near future. Does the authority have any response to their concerns?
The Authority responded by asking for contact information for affected residents, which the Express provided. However, at the time of the publication of this article, no residents were contacted and no official response was received.
PROBLEM 2
After more than one year of residents’ pleas, the Water and Sewerage Authority has completed repairs of a leaking line in Andra Lane, Princes Town.
One resident last week pointed to a constant gush of water downhill and into nearby properties.
While the leak has not significantly affected residents’ water supplies, he said the continuous flow is a reminder of wastage that had yet to be addressed by the Authority.
Speaking to the Express in a telephone interview last Tuesday, the resident said several reports were made to the Authority and other representatives such as councillor for the area Shawn Premchand throughout the past year. However, he said the leak continued without remedy for months.
“That water has been wasting for a while now for more than one year. The water runs straight down, it is on an incline and it runs to the front of my building. If you pass right now, you’ll see it running straight down. All day and all night it runs. Whenever WASA is in the area I report it. I even called to report it. I also told the councillor and still nothing,” he said.
The resident said technicians visited the area last week and repaired a nearby leak within the same roadway. However, the second leak has been left unattended.
“They came recently with equipment and things to repair another leak that was very close to this one, but they left this one the way it is. Every time we called them, they said they were sending someone to check it out but they never did. You are seeing the water wasting for more than one year. It’s a little road off from the main road and there were two. They didn’t take half an hour and they left it and went back,” he said.
The leak, he said, was a result of recent work in the area.
“They put down a new line a few years ago and they run a four-inch line to come into the street by us. When they did the work into the Andra line, the other ones remained and it seems as though they are rotting. They were never condemned,” he said.
He added that the wastage has been a cause of concern for residents who while not directly affected, consider that others throughout the country are sometimes deprived.
“It keeps leaking and it doesn’t affect us directly but the water is wasting. There are people going without water for weeks and it is constantly wasting here,” he said.
ACTION
The Express contacted the Authority to ask about repairs conducted in the area. The Authority responded that a report on the leak was made weeks prior. Repairs, it said, were expected to be completed last Friday.
After the Express contacted the Authority, the resident confirmed the leak was repaired on Thursday afternoon.
“Thanks to Express for this. They came and fixed it up and we are so grateful,” he said.