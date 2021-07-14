The bell rings no more

This is a time for joy and celebration.
So declared an emotional Kwame Jones, following the passing of his father, culture icon Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba).
“For me, I feel a joy. Why I feel the joy? I watched him work and I had the opportunity to work with him. He helped who needed help, and pushed those who needed to do better for themselves.
“He was always a real quiet person who never spoke up unless he needed to, but he put himself out there to help as many people as he could,” Jones told the Express via phone yesterday afternoon.
Resistance, president of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO), passed away in the late hours of Tuesday night at West Shore Medical Private Hospital in Cocorite.
He was 67 years old.
Jones said his father had complained of a headache on Monday evening, and when the pain persisted the family took the decision to take him to the medical facility on Tuesday night. The renowned rapso artiste and poet was pronounced dead within two and a half hours of his arrival at West Shore, Jones said.
Jones said Resistance’s death has come as a complete shock to his family. He was a known cancer patient and Tuesday was not the first time he sought medical attention at the facility. Jones, however, said family fully expected this to be another routine visit.
Jones confirmed his father was vaccinated for Covid-19 three weeks ago.
“It is a shock to the family. I mean, it have times we could expect things and say this is a possibility, but this is not one of those times. This was just braps. Sudden,” Jones said.
Kassman: He lived and breathed culture
Tributes were aplenty following Resistance’s passing, with the Ministry of Culture, TUCO, the Copyright Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago (COTT) and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar all expressing condolences to his family and fans.
Culture Minister Randall Mitchell called the late calypso executive “a patriot, advocate and friend”. Mitchell said he was personally shocked by Resistance’s passing after “communicating frequently over the last few months on artiste vaccinations and travel, and general ideas of recovery in the arts and entertainment sector” with the TUCO boss.
“Even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his innovation and creativity today. We thank his family for allowing him to share his time and talents with us, as well as for his numerous contributions to our nation’s cultural heritage,” Mitchell said via a release yesterday.
Former TUCO secretary Wayne “Kassman” McDonald worked closely with Resistance for over a decade on the calypso board. Their friendship dates back several more decades in calypso music.
“We always had a good relationship, but on TUCO board we became very close. In fact, the last conversation we had, he say boy ah real miss yuh,” McDonald said during a phone call yesterday.
“Resistance lived and breathed culture. When he woke up in the morning that’s what he got up to do. I’ve never met anyone in culture with such a high work ethic. I called him the ‘Energiser Bunny’ because to keep up with him was something else. If we had a project, he wouldn’t mind if we go till midnight to get it done,” McDonald added.
McDonald said Resistance always felt he had to work too hard to convince “the power brokers” in T&T about “the power of culture” as a viable investment.
“One of the distressing things about our society is the power brokers do not understand the power of the culture. Half of our work was trying to convince these people there are certain things to be done that are necessary because our culture is tied into our development as a people. Unless you don’t get into that developmental mode utilising the culture things will never be right. (Former culture minister) Joan Yuille-Williams is the only person that understand the effect that culture would have in society,” McDonald lamented.
Awakening an
inner consciousness
Resistance, born Roy Lewis, changed his name and perspective on Africanism after witnessing the events of the Black Power Movement in T&T in 1970.
Then a 16-year-old pupil of Queen’s Royal College, he often butted heads with his worried father over participating in the dangerous demonstrations.
Resistance told the Express during an interview in February 2020 that when a young demonstrator named Basil Davis was shot dead by police officer Joshua Gordon on Monday, April 6, 1970, he defied his father and joined the funeral procession three days later.
“That was the biggest march I went on because I couldn’t go on plenty march and ting. My father woulda kill me.
“We gathered in Port of Spain for the march, and everybody had to wear a red hand band. I went by the drugstore on Prince Street and buy one. I leave home good, good to go to school, but we didn’t have class that day. I think it was exam time.
“I buy my red ribbon, tie meh hand, and I join de march. But when they reach by the flyover there coming out of Port of Spain, I spin round twice, watch my time, and partner I get out. Me eh playing no hero for my father and dem,” he said then under a starlit night outside the Grand Stand at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Network Rapso
Riddim Band
The year 1970 was also when Lancelot Layne recorded the first ever rapso track, “Blow Away”. Layne’s ground-breaking rhythmic spoken word delivery atop African drum fuelled a conscious beat within a young Resistance.
Following Layne’s untimely passing in 1990, Resistance took up the mantle as rapso’s pre-eminent voice and established himself as a founding giant of the genre with the standards “Mother Earth” and “Ring D Bell”.
Karega Mandela was invited by Masimba to join his Network Rapso Riddim Band in 1975. Together they toured the Caribbean, North America, the United Kingdom and wider Europe. Mandela said he witnessed the true artistic genius of Masimba when the band was invited to the Spice Isle to perform at the first anniversary of the Grenada Revolution.
“We were invited to perform, as were people like Black Stalin, Bro Valentino, Beckett and Arrow. We were well rehearsed, but on the way to the venue we saw one set of signs and slogans promoting a black conscious vibes. Resistance tell us strip down that song and he will do the rest. When we got on stage, he started chanting ‘Grenada we strong, strong, brave and strong, forward ever backward never’. That song clean up the park clean, clean,” Mandela recalled.
National honour
McDonald called for a national honour to be conferred on Resistance, and suggested that “his name be attached to something of worth for prosperity”.
Jones said while he would welcome such an honour, he stopped short of suggesting what a fitting award would entail. Resistance was presented with the Hummingbird Medal (Silver) in 1992 for his contributions to the cultural arts and community development.
Resistance graduated with a BSc in Social Sciences with History in 1980 from The UWI, St Augustine.
In 2012, he was awarded a Master’s degree in Carnival Studies from the University of Trinidad and Tobago. At the time of his death, he was reading for his PhD at The University of the West Indies.
“At the end of the day when I see him, I see daddy. When I working with him, I working with daddy. His response to this would be if they give it to me, I would say thank you. He just want a celebration of his of life following his passing. We working on that part right now to determine exactly what that would look like within the restrictions,” Jones concluded.