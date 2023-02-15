The birth of Deltones

Fierce rivalry in those hillside villages overlooking Port of Spain is nothing new.
From the 1940s, the decade of pan’s development, boundaries were drawn not by drug block and head don, but by which steelband side you backed and were willing to defend in a street confrontation that often led to bloodshed.
It was a time when the musical form was frowned upon by the upper crust of colonial Trinidad, and panmen were considered bad johns and hooligans who needed to be crushed by the police.
It is under these circumstances that Nelson Street-born Ellis Knights, pan player with the storied John John Boys steelband side (later to be named Tokyo), had to escape the city to save his skin.
Whether he was suspect or victim is uncertain.
But one day, Knights bought a one-way ticket, got into a carriage at the Port of Spain Railway Station, and rode that train all the way to the end of the line in South Trinidad—Siparia.
It was a distance of 83 kilometres from Port of Spain to The Last Stop.
But Siparia at the time might as well have been another country.
It was a place important to the national economy because of the agriculture and oil industry, and a magnet to people attending the annual Soparee Mai festival and street fete.
This is where Knights made a new life, meeting and marrying Sybil and fathering seven children.
Of course, Knights never stopped beating that magical instrument that sent him running in the first place.
So in 1964, at his home at Dandy Lane, he co-founded the steel band side that would later be named Siparia Deltones.
There, he would help develop an orchestral style celebrated by pan lovers to this day.
Knights, who was born in 1928, died in 2007.
His contribution to the village that gave him refuge is recognised by a statue at High Street, near the new velodrome.
Those who know the history of the Trinidad Government Railway (TGR) and its importance to Trinidad’s development, have credited Knights’ pan side with an equally important act—that of saving part of our storied history.
The railway line linking San Fernando to Siparia was opened in 1913 and the last train left Siparia on August 30, 1965, marking its closure.
Six years later, the Deltones, squatting at various locations (and chased from one by an unimpressed acting Police Commissioner of the time), moved on to the abandoned railway station compound which, along with all TGR assets, became the property of the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) when the TGR folded.
The band has been making music there ever since.
How it happened
Deltones emerged from a group of young men who called themselves The Drifters, which hosted parties in the community. They conceptualised steelband as a way of making a bigger impact and Knights, a former member of a Siparia band called Torrid Zone, was sought because he had knowledge and experience in pan tuning and arranging. In 1964 under the guidance of Terry Wallace and Ellis Knights, the band, first named Angel Harps, started in Dandy Lane at the Knights residence. In 1967 the band then moved to Wallace’s address at Allum Street, and changed its name to Deltones, since there already existed a band named Angel Harps. The band then moved in 1968 to a State-owned building at the corner of Murray Trace and Gamble Street, and entered Panorama playing Sparrow’s composition, “Carnival in ’68”. Mainly due to opposition from a senior police officer, they moved on. This move was welcomed by members of the band because there was no electricity and the band had to practise with the use of flambeau, and sometimes snakes were found under the bass drums. So in 1969 the band moved to the old Regent Cinema at Mary Street.
In 1971 when Deltones was practising for Panorama the drum skin for the trap set ripped, and the band had no money to replace it. Back then, all monies spent on the band were contributed by working members, donations from contractors and contributions from the community.
Knights and Wallace went to the Prime Minister’s Office to seek assistance on behalf of Deltones. When they arrived, they met members from other bands there for the same purpose. After meeting with Dr Eric Williams, they got no assurances they would get any assistance. But when they stepped out of the taxi in Siparia, they were greeted with cheers from members of the band, saying they had just heard on the radio that Deltones had gotten sponsorship from Texaco.
After Carnival that same year, they received a call from the PTSC that the band had secured a lease to use the Siparia Railway compound. Knights served as the captain arranger and tuner, and Wallace ran the practice sessions as the driller for over 30 years. In the ’80s, the Deltones added “Siparia” to its name to recognise the support of the community.
The Meeting Place
The TGR goods building, 116 years old, became the pan theatre. The buildings that served as accommodation for the station master and the engine crew all survived. Two of those structures are original to the days of the railway. Some of the rail lines are buried. Portions of the turntable on which the locomotive was turned to prepare it for the north-bound trip are also still there. While the TGR’s lines were ripped up for scrap, and the infrastructure was lost almost everywhere else, a significant part was preserved by the pan people of Siparia.
Arranger and executive director of the Deltones Institute Akinola Sennon says there are big projects under way at this former TGR compound.
He said, “We have been engaging in constant restoration of the space, not dominantly from an infrastructural standpoint, but moreso from an ideological standpoint. The original use of this place was that of a meeting place of people, and of diversification. And it has remained this, evolving into a cultural centre that sees the steelpan as its epicentre, and a meeting place of the now, a point of equilibrium between heritage and legacy and futurism.”
The compound is also the site of the Pal-Let’s Build It, a furniture and craft “upcycling” business that uses wooden pallets to create original designs. It’s also the place for the Cousuomeh Festival of music and food and good vibes.
Said Sennon: “We are taking this instrument into its next phase of existence, and with our album that we recorded with Hugh Masekela, who represented art and culture across the continent of Africa, and the merging with soca king of the world Machel Montano, who is also a son of the Siparia soil, all these influences have been amalgamated at this place”.
Which explains a lot, since the lead song from Masekela’s album (From Siparia To Soweto) is named “The Meeting Place”, which was the tune performed by the Deltones at the Panorama Medium Band Finals in Tobago last week, and also the name chosen by Machel Montano for his Mother of All Carnival shows on Friday, where the band that Ellis Knights fathered, will play.