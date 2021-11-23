The collector of our memories

Ramsundar Benedict Seenath is the son of a Caparo farmer who planted sugarcane, rice, coffee and cocoa.
He was one of ten siblings living on little, but making it in rural Trinidad, at a time where your only real option was a lifetime on the land, or an education off it.
This is what Seenath did, working harder and smarter than all those pupils around him at the Caparo Roman Catholic Primary School, and securing a spot at Presentation College, Chaguanas.
He would eventually study at all three campuses of The University of the West Indies, with a degree in education, a masters in education, and certifications in science and family life education, returning to his old primary school as “Teacher Poto”.
And he did well enough to move out of the village, and make a good life for his wife Margaret and their four children.
Between childhood and retirement, this mild mannered educator embraced a few unlikely roles – song leader in his church, school teacher, enforcer of the despised Continuous Assessment Component of the Secondary Entrance Assessment, and, of all things, he was one of the most sought-after deejays in central Trinidad during the time of boom boxes, disco and reggae.
But it is his collection of items once owned by the rich, the famous, and the dead, that we are most interested in here, because over the years, Seenath has amassed an impressive hoard.
To walk into his McBean home, garage and backyard is to walk back in time, to find things that were crafted by hand, with manual tools, items that took weeks or months to build, constructed to last, with no expiry date, and not Made In China.
And his collection, numbering in the hundreds, is truly eclectic.
You have to squeeze past the antique desk that came from the Magnificent Seven’s Hayes Court building, to get to the Apollo TV/radio, the wooden reindeer pulling an American-made covered wagon, the totem pole, the 1930s English made Judge Ware enamel pot, a still-in-the-box electric fan to be bolted onto the dashboard of an old car that of course had no air conditioning, a well-used chamber pot (posie) from a time before indoor plumbing, bookshelves filled with Mills and Boon romance novels, an animal skin-covered canvass shaped into a woman’s face, the Home Sweet Home pitch oil lamp.
And if none of those things are of interest, there is also that rotary phone, walls covered in original paintings and prints from unknown artists, kitchen utensils, ugly mugs, fine dishes, drinking glasses advertising long ago rum brands, an eight-track player, and hundreds of vinyl records that are now becoming highly collectible, the 7-inch, 12-inch, and the rare 10-inch records, featuring voices of long deceased crooners.
He also has an answering machine, a National Panasonic MW radio, a then-state-of-the-art Philips dictaphone from the time journalists recorded and wrote what people said, and several of those hand-held transistor radios that Caribbean people used to carry around to listen to the exploits of the West Indies cricket team when the team was actually capable of beating people.
Until a few months ago, Seenath also had a hand-cranked Victor Victrola gramophone with a wooden sound horn, and a radiogram—a combination radio/record player dating from 1904 that looked more like luxury furniture than electronics.
That 1901 gramophone, Seenath recalled buying for $600. Auction sites in the US have it for sale for as much at $20,000.
When he started acquiring used stuff, Seenath didn’t think much of their vintage.
It was the 90s, and to supplement his teacher’s salary, he would buy mostly used clothing and resell them out the back of a van travelling the back roads of the island.
“It was never antiques at the beginning, because I didn’t know the value of it then. But I had an eye for it, knowing what should not be lost. When I began using Facebook to show people what I had five years ago, I realised there was a demand. And interest grew, exponentially,” he said.
Where did it all come from?
Seenath said that much of what he salvaged came from homes and buildings in affluent areas of Trinidad that were being demolished, or remodelled.
“There are agents who will call me and say there is a sale and I should come see what I want. And I select things. Some of these things, people have no idea of the value.”
He said these weekend estate and garage sale pickings have allowed him to meet a host of interesting people, and to learn an unexpected truth about life, and of the people who had bought these things and lovingly cared for them for so many years.
“From these experiences, you get an awakening about what life really means. I remember this one man living on a big spread in Valsayn, a house with swimming pool and bar, who wanted to downsize and move to a townhouse, who, in the end, did not care for all those things.
“I see how often, as people get old, the things they collected in life are worth so little. Don’t talk about when these people die. Their children start selling their things as fast as they can. And they don’t know the value of what their parents accumulated. So they want to see it all out, sell the house, and share up the money. Most times, these children live (outside of T&T) and are not coming back. It makes you reflect on the value of life. It is not really based on material things.”
Seenath has grown to understand the connection some people feel to something that connects them to their early lives.
Which is why, when he spotted the vintage iron at a garage sale some years ago, he had to have it.
“That iron, I remembered from my childhood. I went to school then in one shirt, one pair of pants, and one pair of shoes. We had no electricity. The iron would be put on a tawah (hot plate) over a fireside. My mother or sisters would have starched the clothes until stiff. When it was time to iron, we had to sprinkle water on it to get it soft. Then put a wet cloth on the clothes, and iron out the wrinkles”.
What others would consider worthless was Seenath’s priceless link to his past.
NOTE: You can contact Benedict Seenath at 688-6575 or find him on Facebook.