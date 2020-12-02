THE DAMEN TRUTH

Engineers from Damen Shipyard have been in Trinidad since October this year, contrary to National Security Minister Stuart Young’s statement that they were afraid to fly here because of the Covid-19 virus.
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed that an engineer flew here in October and was replaced by another in November.
Asked to respond to this, Young said on Tuesday: “The truth remains that due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, Damen delayed what was required and they still have not supplied the parts required to maintain the vessels. In fact, Damen has not shipped the parts to Trinidad and Tobago as yet.” (See full response below.)
Last Friday, during the Parliament sitting, Young said he would seek a meeting this week with the Netherlands Ambassador because personnel from Damen shipyard in Holland do not want to fly to Trinidad to repair Coast Guard vessels that are down.
A maritime official, however, contacted the Express to say that engineers from Damen are already in Trinidad.
The Express contacted Ambassador Raphaël Varga van Kibéd on Tuesday, via e-mail, and asked whether Damen engineers came here in October, whether the Embassy assisted in their travel arrangements to Trinidad, and how long these engineers would be in Trinidad.
“To our knowledge a Damen Shipyard engineer arrived on October 19th 2020 in Trinidad & Tobago to perform maintenance tasks. He was replaced by another engineer from the Netherlands on November 20th 2020,” the Embassy replied via e-mail.
“The Embassy was not involved in making necessary arrangements. The Embassy was informed that a Damen Shipyard engineer will be present in Trinidad and Tobago on this rotating basis until the end of the ILS (Integrated Logistic Support) contract on March 31st 2021,” stated the e-mail.
Human traffickers
During debate on a motion moved by Opposition MP Saddam Hosein condemning the Government for its failure to effectively address crime at the Parliament sitting last Friday, Young lambasted the Opposition for raising the issue with respect to the vessels and questioned whether the Opposition has links to human traffickers.
“The Damen vessels that may be down, it is because of Covid... and I’m going to call in the ambassador of the Netherlands next week to meet with him because the Damen persons don’t want to fly to this side of the world to do what needs to be done with some of the vessels,” he said.
“Stop coming and exposing what may be a perceived weakness. Is it because there are ties with the human traffickers? Is that what they trying to promote?” said the minister.
Young also denied there is a shortage of diesel in the Coast Guard, and said the officers are being properly fed.
He said it was not true that only one vessel was working in the Coast Guard.
Young noted that the Government procured two Cape-class vessels from Australia, funded through the assistance of the Australian government through a defence fund. He said he is looking forward to the arrival of these vessels.
Young responds
The Express contacted Young on Tuesday via WhatsApp, pointing out the Embassy’s response that engineers have been in Trinidad since October.
The Express asked Young several questions, as follows:
• Were you not aware that the engineers are already in Trinidad?
• Did the requests for their exemptions not come before you?
• Since they have been in Trinidad since October, is it that you are not aware that they are doing repair works to the vessels?
• Why would you say you would seek a meeting with the Ambassador and that the engineers are afraid to come if the Ambassador is already fully aware of engineers coming here without any issue?
Young responded, stating that there was a delay with respect to the arrival of the engineers and also the parts required for the vessels.
However, at no time during the Parliament sitting last Friday did the minister indicate engineers were on the ground in Trinidad.
He stated: “Ms Ramdass in your haste to contradict what was carefully stated by me in the Parliament, I trust that you enquired of the Ambassador exactly when the Damen engineers were required to come to Trinidad and Tobago versus when the engineers eventually came.
“Also, I assume that you asked what parts the engineers walked with and what are the repairs and maintenance that they carried out. Because a delayed and late arrival in Trinidad and Tobago without any parts or capacity to conduct maintenance and repairs is of very little use. Which is our concern and the reality we are faced with.
“The truth remains that due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, Damen delayed what was required and they still have not supplied the parts required to maintain the vessels. In fact, Damen has not shipped the parts to Trinidad and Tobago as yet.
“I am aware that two engineers were granted permission by the Ministry of National Security to enter Trinidad and Tobago albeit sometime after the scheduled maintenance times, and I am also aware that their delayed arrivals and presence was without the necessary parts required to be provided.
“Additionally, there are other engineers that are required to install very specific equipment on the vessels on behalf of Damen and they have not arrived in Trinidad and Tobago as yet due to the pandemic, and this had added to the delays.”
Vessel history
In May 2015, the former People’s Partnership government ordered 12 vessels from Damen for TT$1.35 billion.
Plus, a maritime official told the Express the People’s Partnership government bought another vessel from China, which made it 13.
Prior to that, in February 2010, former prime minister Patrick Manning held an official handing-over ceremony for six 30-foot Australian vessels at the T&T Coast Guard headquarters in Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas.
Manning had said he was confident that six fast patrol craft with which the T&T Coast Guard has been outfitted, and three other naval vessels which were also ordered, would significantly reduce the drugs and illegal arms that had infiltrated the country.
The maritime official also pointed out that Prime Minister Keith Rowley’s Government bought two Cape-class patrol boats from Australian shipbuilders Austal, which are to be delivered soon.
The official said there are some 21 vessels and possibly more which belong to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago that are just parked up in a watery graveside in Chaguaramas.
The official noted that the issue with the Venezuelan migrants is no hidden secret, as they are coming in through “sheltered bays” in Cedros and Icacos that require big ocean-going craft to intercept them.
With respect to the dozen of Damen vessels purchased by the Persad-Bissessar-led government, the official claimed that seven of the 12 are down. He said for this to happen means maintenance has been poor.
The official noted that this country has a state-of-the-art 360-degree radar unit from an Israeli company and this equipment is sophisticated and provides a high level of coverage of the coastline.
“To manage the Gulf of Paria using that radar system there is nothing to interfere with the signal because the Gulf is like a lake, so between the 360-degree radar, the Coast Guard, we should not have a single vessel coming across the maritime borders between Venezuela and Trinidad, but somebody knows that there are vessels coming across,” said the official.
The official noted that Venezuela manufactures its own arms and this is also a major threat to this country.
“If you could smuggle that amount of people unknowingly, think of what else, all the contraband and illegal imports (that) cross the border. You have poor Gary (Griffith, police commissioner) fighting up to try to tackle crime and while the police may be successful in taking one gun off the street, you have 12 more coming in the next day,” he said.