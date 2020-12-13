THE DARING DENNIES

THE young Dennie brothers burst into the limelight following the bizarre funeral of murder victim Che Lewis last month.
Weeks after Lewis’s funeral, people are still talking about the public send-off, the likes of which have never been seen here before.
Lewis’s body was embalmed in a sitting position on a chair, carried around in the tray of an open-top hearse and driven through his community while loud music played. He was then transported to a church and placed in a decorated area outside for public viewing at his own funeral.
When videos of his funeral service circulated the Internet, it caused much shock and debate as this was the first time many people had witnessed such an embalming done locally. The unique funeral procession was done by Dennie’s Funeral Home located in Belmont.
In addition to local media houses, the story of the eyes wide open embalming has also been covered regionally and by international media, including The New York Times, New York Post, the UK’s Daily Mail and The Sun, among many others. So, who was the grey matter behind such an unusual funeral that captured widespread attention?
Last week, the Express visited Dennie’s Funeral Home, at Lucien Road, Belmont, and sat down for an interview with managing director Cochese Tyler Dennie.
Dennie, 25, runs the family business along with his three brothers, all under the age of 30. He told the Express he is “the youngest owner and operator of a funeral home within the country”.
So, just how did such a young man become so versed in the funeral industry?
Dennie said it all started with a dare.
“Curiosity got me into it at first. As a lower six student at Trinity College, Moka, looking for my first job, a teacher dared me by saying she knew someone at a funeral home willing to give me a job and I said yes to it. Funny enough, the teacher did not follow through with her promise, so I decided to go on my own and pick up the job,” said Dennie.
At age 18, Dennie’s introduction to the world of work was as a hearse driver for Marcil Funeral Home in Belmont.
He said he would often balance attending funerals early in the morning then drive the hearse to school, bringing much attention to himself since then. From there, he moved on to Shalom Funerals Chapel in Couva.
Dennie admitted his dream was to become a chemical engineer, so he pursued a degree in Process Engineering at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) through their scholarship programme as a track and field student at the time. However, when the programme was cancelled, he decided that he would not be able to continue school part-time so he left UTT and that’s when he immersed himself fully into the funeral industry.
Help from granny
He went from driving hearses to assisting the funeral directors and that’s how his love for the funeral industry and embalming developed.
Dennie said: “I decided better I just try and open my own business. The funeral home I worked for did a great job but I wanted to be my own boss and come up with my own ideas. I did research and had a lot of ideas I wanted to do. I learnt the tricks of the trade while working at the two funeral homes. I then started sharing everything I learnt with my older brother. I was 22 and he was 24 when we started.
“I grew up with my grandmother and so I asked her, ‘Granny, could I use this space downstairs to open my own business’. At first she was a bit reluctant but she did eventually give in. That was in 2017. We built everything from scratch. We had floors to cast, walls to put up. At first it was tough. I started with one van. I rented a hearse from my previous employer to carry out jobs. Then we started growing and growing.
“When I noticed that it sometimes would take three hours for a body to be dropped off at Forensics I decided to reach out to funeral homes and assist them with picking up their bodies. I would be the driver for other funeral homes. The extra money that I earned, I would save it. I eventually built a good repertoire because I would be the driver who interacts with family members of the deceased so much so that they would go back to the funeral homes they contracted and asked ‘Where the driver?’”
Uphill struggle
For the last three years, Dennie built his own reputation by being the “friendly driver” and “friendly funeral director”.
He would not only drive bodies to funerals but he would also address the relatives at the end of the service so when someone else died, they would always come back to him because they remembered his great service.
“Return business is the best business,” he said.
Despite his friendly demeanour, Dennie said he faced many challenges.
He said: “We would have gotten customers but they would have been a bit reluctant to come with us because they wondered ‘Who are you all?’ We were new faces, and young people. They wondered if we knew what we were doing. These are the sort of comments we would have gotten from people. When people do decide to come to us, they had to climb this mountain to get to us so we had to put in way extra work than any other persons in this industry because we had to work hard to convince people why they should come with us.”
He said the funeral home was located on an incline at Lucien Road, and so to compensate for inconveniences some customers may encounter, he knew he had to offer something different to other funeral homes.
That’s when the idea to release white birds came to him.
“I decided to do one thing differently than other people. I had a friend who took care of birds so a thought came to me one day, if he rented me white birds, I could let go these birds at funerals and people would be pleased and first time I did it, people were actually pleased,” he said.
From releasing white birds, Dennie said his ideas grew and he began incorporating green mats which looked like lawn around the grave so persons attending the funeral would not step into mud. Then he started decorating the tents and graves.
Complete transformation
At present, Dennie’s Funeral Home offers packages that include decorative balloons, chairs, free refreshments, musical melodies, grave curtains and a lowering device instead of rope to lower the coffins.
Funeral packages start at $8,000 and coffins can be bought for as much as $120,000.
He said the funeral home prides itself on transformations and some of its best work has been done on deceased bodies with gunshot wounds, major damage to the face due to disease and other reasons that would traditionally cause the families to request closed-casket funerals.
He said all his customers are embalmed and he does not offer closed-casket funeral services.
Also speaking with the Express last Friday, embalmer Nathaniel Dennie, 27, said: “At first I was nervous but you get accustomed and you get excited to see the results after you embalm a body. We keep on learning. Every day we learn different ways to embalm a body. It’s really all about the complete transformation. It really is an art.”
‘Every funeral should be unique’
Since the viral video of the embalmed body being driven in the open tray of a Dennie’s hearse, the funeral home has received criticism from the Association of Funeral Professionals of Trinidad and Tobago (AFPTT) which condemned the way it transported the body, the music played, and questioned Dennie’s qualifications to do such an embalming.
In response, Dennie said though he is self-taught, he will be starting school at the American Academy McAllister Institute pursuing an Associate Degree in Mortuary Science and Embalming Services in a few months.
“I am always trying to strive for better, to reach to places that I think has never been explored and I do a lot of research, a lot of reading and sometimes I look at a lot of different countries. I saw this (type of embalming) done in Puerto Rico a lot but they more do it for the viewing of the body, not the actual day of the funeral,” he said.
He also said he was not affected by the AFPTT as he found the association to be “bullies”.
Instead of negative criticisms, Dennie said he wished funeral homes would come together to have a local accreditation board. Despite some negative response, however, the funeral home also received much praise from people.
Dennie said: “I knew it would have attracted some attention but I didn’t expect it to blow up as much as it did. I have an aunt in Canada who called my grandmother and said she walked into a coffee shop recently and saw the headlines... Someone came into the funeral home recently, said he loved playing all fours, and wanted to have his body embalmed by a table playing all fours in a bar.
“Funeral arrangements here are not just someone coming in to pay for a casket and a service. It’s us trying to get to know who the deceased was when they were alive. We would like to know who we have taking up residence by us and after the staff interacts with the families, we decide what type of funeral would match the deceased best.”
Dennie’s Funeral home also did the funeral service for popular local artistes such as Kyle George, better known as Rebel Sixx, and Kwinton “K Lion” Thomas, among others.
Aspiring mentor
So what’s next for the young entrepreneur?
Dennie said he is also an environmentalist, and would be looking into Aquamation or Alkaline hydrolysis, a form of cremation where water replaces fire to dispose of human remains.
Additionally, instead of embalming while sitting, dead people will also be able to walk into their own funerals.
Dennie said: “In five to ten years, I could see myself on a global platform and being a leading funeral home in the Caribbean and Caricom. I could also see myself as a mentor to younger people because I know being young and starting a business is very difficult. Most times people start and it’s mediocre and they don’t have the help, the guidance, the encouragement. I could be a mentor because I would always encourage anyone, any young person to get into business, to go after their dreams.”
Both brothers Cochese and Nathaniel told the Express they were proud to be from Belmont and no matter how much the business grows, Dennie’s Funeral Home will always stay rooted in Belmont.
Dennie’s Funeral home also offers free funerals to children up to five years and persons who are cancer patients at the Just Because Foundation.