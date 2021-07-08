The disappearance of Clevon

THE past 18 months have brought unique transformations to lives around the world in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
No one has escaped unscathed from the economic, social and psychological disruption of the deadly virus.
But the Bruce family found themselves in a different tailspin with the disappearance of their loved one, Chaguanas taxi-driver Clevon Bruce.
On March 20, 2020, around the same time the country had started an increased awareness of the Covid-19 virus along with a gradual lockdown that closed businesses and restricted the movement of citizens, Clevon’s family lost him.
To this day, they feel more affected by his disappearance than the global pandemic.
Clevon, 46, of Fletcher Road near Todd’s Road, was hired for a driving job around 2 a.m. that day.
He never returned home.
His brother, Andell Bruce, told the Express last year that other Chaguanas taxi-drivers said Clevon accepted a private job and that was the last time he was seen.
His loss is more heartbreaking than how the pandemic has upended lives around the world, said his mother, Phyllis Bruce.
At 73 years old, she falls within the age group most vulnerable to Covid-19, but feels barely affected by the deadly virus compared to the grief and trauma over her missing son.
Sweet memories of cooking Clevon’s favourite meals might bring a smile, then tears and prayers for him, she told the Express in a phone interview on Monday.
She longs to hear his laughter again and every time she hears a car door slam outside her home at Crown Trace, Enterprise, Phyllis looks out of her window for Clevon.
“When my son went missing, I was not even bothered about Covid, and even though I follow all the protocols and safety measures, I am still not bothered. I am focussed on trying to find out what happened to my son and, if possible, get him home,” she said.
Bruce said she believes he was hijacked on the night he went out on the road to work—something that had never happened to him before.
Clevon would never leave his family, his teenage son or his home behind and disappear for selfish reasons because he was a cheerful, loving and dutiful father, sibling and son, his mother said.
Phyllis said that as a young boy, Clevon attended Lendore Hindu Primary School, then went to learn auto body repair, and later entered the taxi business.
“He worked most of his life on the road, driving taxi working ‘round the road’, as they say, Chaguanas to Cunupia. He also took hired jobs for personal clients and transported them anywhere across the country.
“He was never robbed or hijacked before, never threatened. I was not too pleased about his working at night because I was scared for him. But he would reassure me that his clients saw him as dependable and trustworthy, and they did not want to lose him as their driver,” his mother said.
Abandoned car in
impound yard for five weeks
On the afternoon of March 20, 2020, when calls to his cellphone went unanswered, and Clevon did not return to his mother’s home, family members went looking for him.
Worried and anxious when they could find neither Clevon nor his car, his mother and sister Abigail went to the police and reported him missing.
They did not know as yet that his car had been found abandoned at Chacon Street in Port of Spain earlier that day, his mother said.
What might have been seen as an opportunity for crime-scene investigators to possibly lift fresh fingerprints from the vehicle, or a breakthrough in the case for cybercrime police officers to use CCTV street cameras to identify and track whoever might have parked Clevon’s car there, instead amounted to nothing.
“The car was blocking the entrance to a business place and the business owners contacted the police and wrecker to have the vehicle removed.
“The wrecker went and removed it and took it to the impound lot. It was not until five weeks after, police called and informed us that they found the car and it was impounded at Sea Lots.
“Five weeks later. I was so disappointed in the police in that, to know that they had wrecked his car and they did not realise that it was a missing-person’s car. After so long, then they got to figure that out,” Phyllis said.
“I felt very hurt about that. How could it be five weeks before the police detect that the car was in their possession all the time? I wondered that they wrecked a car and didn’t even check to see why that car was there, who it belonged to,” she added.
The vehicle was taken to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit at Cumuto for forensic examination, and she does not know what the results of that exercise were.
‘I don’t think police did enough’
Phyllis Bruce said despite the country going into “lockdown” mode, the family left their home to search for Clevon until public health restrictions prevent them.
“The pandemic had just hit Trinidad but we searched all over for Clevon. But as we went under more lockdown, we could not go out as we wanted to. Things had happened at such a bad time. I was so sad. I kept telling myself that he will come back and I held out hope. But when days and months go by, I prayed and cried a lot, which I still do,” said the mother.
“We were hopeful that they would have gotten some fingerprints or evidence from the car. That was a bitter-sweet moment knowing that they found the vehicle, but I wondered how much evidence they could get after five weeks.
“Police had asked us for his clothes to get a tissue sample for DNA. When we were getting it ready, they told us not to bother again, they got what they wanted. And that was that. We never got any further feedback from the police about if they got anything from the car,” said the mother.
The family was told by police that Clevon’s disappearance was not listed as a “cold case”, and police would contact them if there were updates.
On March 20 this year—the one-year mark of Clevon’s disappearance—a police officer called and told the family the case was still open.
That was no reassurance for Clevon’s mother.
“I don’t think the police did enough. I had called and asked: ‘Is my son’s case a cold case?’ And they said no. But I doubt that police did anything much because residents said they had not seen police asking around for Clevon.
“What I was so disappointed about too was that the CCTV cameras were not working in Port of Spain, so they were not able to pick up who parked the car there. If that was working, who knows, things might have been different today,” said Phyllis.
She keeps her thoughts filled with hope that he will return home.
“I will break down if I start to think he died or he was killed. He would have put up a fight, but then I do not want to think about how many people might have attacked him. I do not want to begin to worry about where his body is and what was done to him. I live with the hope that one day we will see him again,” his mother said.
Clevon was a productive man, devoted to family and home, she said.
In his spare time, he took up fatherly duties with his teenage son, or cleaned his house and cut the surrounding bushes.
Bruce said Clevon’s son shows a brave face when it comes to the disappearance of his father.
“Clevon always made time for his son. They were going so well. The boy is writing CXC next year. He would send me his school reports. I tell him to try to do his best because Clevon wanted him to do his lessons and perform well.
“Sometimes the boy’s eyes will fill up with water. When people do these crimes, they mash up a whole family,” she said.
—Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999; or send information to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279)
or to the TTPS app.