The downward spiral

MIDDLE-AGED men make up a significant number of those seen by the psychiatry services at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for suicidal ideation or attempted suicide.
This according to Dr Edson Breedy, whose quick response recently prevented a suicidal patient from jumping from the hospital’s Accident and Emergency department.
On the early morning of April 10, a young woman who came unaccompanied to the emergency department climbed out of a window and threatened to take her life.
After two hours, Breedy was able to calm the woman down and safely get her inside.
“I focused on building a rapport with her. I kept talking to her so that her mind wouldn’t stray, while working out the logistics with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and Fire Service to have a safety plan in place in case she jumped,” recalled Breedy.
The good news is that the young woman is recovering well at hospital. The bad news is that there are many more like her whose anxiety and depression are pushing them to the brink of suicide.
“Since the start of Covid-19, there has been an uptick in suicidal ideation,” said Breedy. “Covid did a lot of damage to people financially and emotionally. Because many are unable to take care of themselves and their families, we have seen an increase in the numbers of people seeking out our psychiatry services.
“I have personally noticed many to be middle-aged men who were once the breadwinners of their family, but are now overwhelmed because they still can’t find jobs. In many cases they resort to unhealthy coping mechanisms such as alcohol or drug abuse, which exacerbates the problem and leads to a downward spiral where they feel hopeless or worthless and want to take their lives.”
Breedy urges people to show more empathy to others, keeping in mind that not everyone has the same tools in the form of inner strength, financial, family or emotional support to cope with challenging circumstances.
“Rather than see a situation through our lens, we need to try to imagine what life might be like for others. Not everyone has the same experiences and the same emotional competencies,” he said.
The 36-year-old Year One resident in psychiatry at EWMSC has always had a keen interest in how the mind functions.
Breedy was in medical school when his father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was motivated to gain as much knowledge as he could in order to help others.
He urges people whose feelings of depression and anxiety are preventing them from functioning and carrying out work/school tasks and interacting with friends and family to seek professional help at local health centres urgently before those feelings become too overwhelming.
“Because we live in a religious society, there are some who believe that all you need to do is rely on religious strength to help you get through whatever emotional battle you’re dealing with. While that can be helpful, in many cases it is not enough. And unfortunately some may end up taking too long to seek medical attention. Decreased sleep, low energy, weight loss, decreased concentration, suicidal thoughts, hopelessness, changes in appetite, irritability, muscle tension, and not being able to complete tasks related to hygiene are a few important red flags that should trigger people to visit a medical professional, especially if these symptoms persist beyond two weeks,” said Breedy.
If you know of someone who is having suicidal thoughts, Breedy recommends listening to them—not necessarily with the aim of giving advice on how to fix the situation, but to simply hear them out. Encourage the individual to seek professional help. And offer to make an appointment or accompany the person to treatment. “Be the catalyst that moves the person to get help,” said Breedy.
Anyone in need of emotional support can contact Lifeline at 645-2800, 800-5588, 866-5433 or 220-3636.