The dramatic capture of Lincoln Guerra

From captain to cook, soldiers determined they were not leaving Matelot without Lincoln Anthony Guerra. Everything they did before and on June 25, 1990 was in service of that commitment.
Guerra, 23, had been sentenced to death with Brian “Bow” Wallen the year before by Justice Lennox Deyalsingh in a case that gave the judge, widely known for harsh sentences, more reason to advocate the death penalty.
Before a packed court, Deyalsingh imposed the ultimate retribution on two murderous young men who had on New Year’s Day 1987 coldly attacked and killed Lesley-Ann Girod, 23, and her seven-month old baby boy, Gregg Andrew. Guerra thought he had killed James Girod too, but the 27-year-old father and husband lived to tell the tale that put Wallen and Guerra in what prison people simply call “condemn”.
From there Guerra escaped in early April 1990. On the run for 79 days, sighted from Diego Martin to Biche, there was hysteria in the country. Archilus Phillips, then Commander of Special Forces in the army, knew the significance of the moment when he got the call to go get Guerra.
“I understood the significance to the society. Hysteria had been created across the country. You appreciate the historical moment. I was to ensure that we didn’t go there and come out empty-handed,” he recalled in an interview on Saturday.
He is now 58, a retired brigadier.
“For me, as a military officer, that operation was the first and only time in my career that I received instructions from the State to bring back someone dead or alive. We don’t normally receive those instructions because the military is not to bring death on any citizen, at least not in a context like that.
“I understood that he was condemned to death and the State, for all intents and purposes, was released from any obligation to keep him alive. And we were released from our normal responsibility to preserve life. We had been given the okay by the State to treat with him as necessary.”
That understanding heightened Phillips’ technical instincts. He may not have a second chance, thought the then-27-year-old commander, a young man, too, with a big job.
“It made me delve even deeper into the planning and preparation.”
Two-day operation
The plan was a wide cordon, perhaps as far as the Madamas River and Paria Main Road to the northeast, close in, pick up Guerra and bring him back. So fine was the planning that the army team was isolated from their colleagues ahead of the operation. No interaction was allowed either with police officers or other soldiers.
The biggest challenge facing the young commander was how to move approximately 30 officers and soldiers into a small rural village without alerting anyone, including possible informants.
Phillips did what soldiers do not usually do; he entered the forest at night.
“We moved in at 02 in the morning (2 a.m.). We don’t go into the jungle at those hours but we opted to do that. We got into Matelot as quietly as we could, vehicle by vehicle, one by one at intervals, from 2 in the morning. Then a bus we had in the sports field very quietly headed off into the woods with the team on board. We were already in the forest by daylight. At first light, we moved further in and set up camp.”
Phillips planned a two-day operation.
Soldiers with police officers trekked eight miles further in, to a remote village called Cachipa.
“We had got where we needed to be and had surrounded the area we had on our map and were monitoring tracks we found,” remembers Phillips. They waited.
Within 90 minutes, Special Intelligence Officer Maloney had sight of T&T’s most wanted fugitive. Guerra was casually walking along a track towards his hideout. He was carrying a pickaxe, cutlass and tote bag.
Maloney radioed his senior for instructions.
“SI Maloney reported on the radio that Guerra was alive in front of him and had not seen my operator (Maloney). I told him he needed to accost Guerra at that time so he knows we are there. Guerra jumped because he was not aware he was that close to a soldier.”
Army Cpl Gregory Jackson, as he was then, was among the soldiers who first saw Guerra.
“We had deployed in our sections, each with a different grid to search. We saw him coming out a track. When we alerted him that we were there, he started to run. The police officers wanted to open fire. I told them no,” Jackson, now 62, recalled in an interview yesterday. “He didn’t pose a threat to any of us, he was not violent; I was not going to shoot anybody in their back because there is a God and I have to answer at some time.”
Instead, Jackson and others chased Guerra.
“We ran ran ran him down in the bush and cornered him. He did not resist. He surrendered,” said Jackson.
By this time, Phillips and other officers had converged on the area.
“A police officer, a senior officer, as he was approaching Guerra, was reaching for his revolver as though to execute. I had to say no no no. My instructions are dead or alive. He has been caught alive; we don’t need to go the other way. I had to stop him,” said Phillips.
“So I engaged him (Guerra). I identified myself and said to him very sternly, ‘Listen, we have instructions to bring you back dead or alive. We have caught you alive and as far as I’m concerned, I’m taking you out alive. But we have an eight-mile stretch of mountains and rough terrain to get through to come out of the Matelot forest.’ We couldn’t really handcuff him and expect him to do that handcuffed. We had to leave him uncuffed so he wouldn’t be a burden on us to climb, pull himself up etc. He looked at me, looked at the party of soldiers and police and agreed. I said if you escape from here again, we won’t be coming to look for you again.
“He saw we were serious and he realised he wasn’t going to get away again. He was very compliant and assisted us on the way back. For all intents and purposes, he was part of the team coming back out.”
Thank you note
Phillips found Guerra to be submissive, compliant, frightened and at times talkative. He wasn’t the picture of a monster the young commander had imagined.
Jackson led Guerra out of the forest onto the Matelot sports field. Journalists and villagers had gathered. A newspaper photo captured the image of Jackson and Guerra and pressed it into history.
“We asked him how he survived,” said Phillips. “He said he ate off the land and one or two people knew he was there and supported him in one way or another but help was limited because people were afraid to be associated with him and his story.”
Guerra was fed and handcuffed. His feet were tied with rope. As he was placed in the police vehicle, he handed a note to Jackson. It said thanks for not killing him.
“During the night he had told me his hands were tied too tight and I loosened it. He slept. I told him I would shoot him if he ran. We respected him as a human being. Guilty or not didn’t interest us. We were there to do a job. We had no malice in mind.”
Guerra continues to serve his life sentence in prison.
Part one of this story was published in yesterday’s Sunday Express. James Girod is the father of Vanna Girod, whose body was found on the beach at Arnos Vale, Tobago, last Wednesday.