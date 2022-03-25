The dream that never came true

AT 28 years old, Kristoff Salandy had married his long-time sweetheart, built his home, and with his wife was raising their six-year-old daughter.
Kristoff worked as a “PH” taxi-driver in Diego Martin but was moving to make it big in the music industry.
He had what he believed was a hit party song, which he titled “Pumpy”, and had envisioned his family and relatives for the music video as a celebration of the launch of his career with the stage name “Hotta”.
His dream career ended before it could properly begin, snatched away by a killer with a gun who shot him in his vehicle on February 5, 2021.
Kristoff was on a driving job by a regular customer from his Blue Basin community, hired to take her and her two children to Chaguanas.
He dropped off the woman and her children at PriceSmart, Price Plaza, around 2 p.m., and was waiting in the car park.
Tragedy struck about a half an hour later when a man with a firearm entered the car before the family could return.
Security camera footage showed that Kristoff drove a short distance away from PriceSmart in the car park, then his vehicle struck another vehicle near the Van Heusen clothing store.
A man clad in a red jersey exited the vehicle, ran off and escaped.
Kristoff slumped over the steering wheel and died.
Two spent nine-millimetre shells were recovered by crime scene investigators at the shooting.
Crime of opportunity
In an interview with the Express on Wednesday, Salandy’s sister, Nestralda Guevara, said her brother had no enemies and was killed by someone who attempted to steal his vehicle.
Guevara said her brother had no criminal record, was never arrested or went to court, and there was no hit on his life.
She said her brother’s killing was a crime of opportunity, his life taken by someone who saw the vehicle more important than his life.
“Kristoff did everything for his family, working hard to provide for them. Not a person would have a bad thing to say about my brother. His wife was the love of his life, and their daughter was everything to him,” she said.
Guevara said the homicide detectives have no urgency in their voices when they tell her the same thing every month: that no one was arrested as yet, there is no more information, but if she hears something she should call them.
Last month marked a year, and it was an almost physical pain to hear the recurring message.
She believes his case has been thrown on the back burner and questioned why.
“What about my brother’s case? Is it because he was a taxi-driver? Or did not know important people in this country? I would like to know,” said Guevara.
Guevara disclosed that she had been diagnosed with cancer.
In a cruel twist of fate, the date she received the news of the diagnosis was on February 5, 2018—four years earlier to the date of her brother’s killing.
She said despite her tough battle with her illness, she organised a prayer vigil for him and joined with demonstrators for justice over the loss of Andrea Bharatt and other crime victims at Woodford Square.
“I had to join with these demonstrators for justice for my brother. His life was taken unjustly. His life mattered. I want people to know that. If I had to take my last bit of energy to show that, I did and went on that demonstration.” she said.
Kris and Ky Foundation
Guevara said following her brother’s death, Kristoff’s wife went to the Social Welfare Division and applied for financial assistance for their daughter.
However, her application was declined, said Guevara.
“My brother’s life got taken away in the blink of an eye and suddenly my sister-in-law at 27 years old turned into a widow and a single mother. She grieved so much, had stopped eating and sleeping. And then was burdened with all the financial responsibilities—vehicle, house, raising a child and outstanding debts,” she said.
Guevara said her sister-in-law’s circumstances inspired her to start a benefit foundation to support other small families who are victims of crimes and have lost a breadwinner.
Thus, the idea of the “Kris and Ky Foundation” has been put into action.
“I know there are many people in a similar situation, who have lost a mother or father or a breadwinner and who do not qualify for any Government assistance grants for one reason or the other. It is a lengthy process to have the foundation registered and get it off the ground and see it through. The foundation will help families with food, clothing and shoes, school supplies, and maybe even devices,” she said.
“It has already been a lengthy process up to this point, just to get it started. I am down for this fight. This is not for personal gain. This idea came out of me being inspired by the personal story of my brother’s death and the struggles of his family left behind.
“Just by the number of deaths in this country, I am aware that many families have the same struggles and need help but do not know where to turn after they cannot access Government help. This is the goal of this foundation, to fill that gap depending on their needs,” said Guevara.
“With all the grief the family and especially the single-parent or guardian has to bear, there are the financial problems and debts. They may barely have time to grieve properly. One salary from a young, single parent cannot sustain a household, and if you have no choice but to get a second job, then what happens to the child or children?
“This is where the foundation can assist, bring some relief to that household. I have a vision that the foundation will have grief counsellors, and even tutors to assist with school work,” Guevara said.
“My brother was building a legacy, building a name for himself. I want to help him achieve his goal. I do not want his case to be another unsolved murder, swept under the carpet. We need the killer behind bars and brought to justice for what was done to my brother and his family,” she said.
