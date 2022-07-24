On November 29, 2005, a United States grand jury returned an indictment against local businessmen Steve Ferguson and Ishwar Galbaransingh on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bid-rigging in relation to two construction packages for the Piarco Airport construction project.
The alleged acts took place in the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, The Bahamas and elsewhere between September 1, 1996, and December 31, 2001.
Charges laid against the businessmen were:
• Falsely pretending to have created designs for the Terminal Development Project.
• Making payments totalling US$377,000 to an overseas paper company without employees.
• Nine payments totalling $2.5 million to repay a debt owed to Diversified Communication Ltd by United National Congress for transportation and local government election advertising.
• The movement of money from one account to another for the payment of cheques issued for a Visa card.
• Seven payments totalling US$2.1 million to a Bahamas company owned by Ferguson and Galbaransingh, with US$335,000 disbursed to a Florida attorney handling two real estate transactions involving former government minister Brian Kuei Tung, Ferguson and Galbaransingh.
• Purchasing three acres of undeveloped land totalling over $5 million.
• Using the Airports Authority funds without any reason or justification through secret offshore banking accounts for the direct or indirect benefit of Steve Ferguson.
• Making payments on bonds which were not bona fide performance bonds.
Dramatic arrest
On July 20, 2006, the businessmen were arrested by Interpol as they exited the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court, and taken to the Police Administration Building and served with extradition warrants.
Ferguson is wanted on an 82-count indictment, including charges of laundering US$3,255,345 (TT$20,508,673) between November 24, 2000, and March 28, 2002.
Galbaransingh is wanted on a 13-count indictment, including charges of laundering US$1 million (TT$6.3 million) between June 19, 2001, and December 10, 2001.
Charges against Galbaransingh and Ferguson in the local courts were discontinued, in favour of prosecution in the American courts.
Six foreign nationals have already been sentenced for their roles in the bid-rigging scheme.
These men benefited from an almost 50-per cent reduction of the penalties as part of a plea bargain arrangement with the US officials, and received jail time, faced house arrest and were ordered to pay fines and atonement to the T&T government. Two of them have since turned Sate witness against the businessmen.
To date, the indictment against the duo still stands, and the men remain red-listed on Interpol.
Holiday weekend signing
During the Columbus Day weekend, which is also a federal holiday in the US, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan on October 9, 2010, signed the extradition orders for Ferguson and Galbaransingh.
He then issued a media release stating the allegations against Ferguson and Galbaransingh were “complex and serious”, and that based on these serious allegations both men should be tried as soon as possible, where they would be either acquitted or convicted.
The US found out about the signing via media reports. Following publication of the release, attorneys seeking the interest of the businessmen rushed to the High Court seeking injunctions to stop the extradition, and they succeeded.
Ramlogan had stated via a release: “The chief magistrate has found that there is evidence supporting a prima facie case against them both on the conduct alleged in the American request. That decision has been upheld by our High Court and Court of Appeal and the Privy Council dismissed an application to appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision.”
The release added that the AG was convinced that Ferguson and Galbaransingh would receive a fair trial.
Justice Boodoosingh’s ruling
On March 11, 2011, the businessmen were granted bail by Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh in the sum of $1 million each, following which hearings challenging the extradition took place over several months.
In November 2011, Boodoosingh, in a 57-page ruling, said any move to have Galbaransingh and Ferguson extradited would be “unjust, oppressive and unlawful”.
In his ruling, Boodoosingh said the lengthy proceedings against the businessmen had generated much public interest and comment. The judge had voiced that the Piarco airport case has been topical and caused many citizens to voice their opinions.
“That context includes that this was our airport and our money spent on it. The claimants are citizens of this country accused of defrauding our Government in a conspiracy involving government officials and several other citizens,” Boodoosingh said.
The High Court judge said T&T was the correct forum to try the businessmen, and quashed the October 9, 2010, decision of Ramlogan to sign the order of extradition for both men.
Ramlogan had given an assurance to Queen’s Counsel James Lewis in 2011 that Galbaransingh and Ferguson would face a speedy trial in local courts if they were not extradited.
Ramlogan retained Lewis to advise on what course of action, if any, should be taken after the November 11, 2011, ruling of Justice Boodoosingh against extraditing Ferguson and Galbaransingh.
Lewis’ 19-page advice dated December 17, 2011, was submitted to Ramlogan. In it, Lewis outlines the chronology of the men’s legal woes. The document also listed the numerous errors Lewis considered Justice Boodoosingh had made in deciding the two businessmen should remain in T&T.
On page 18, Lewis listed the practical consequences of appealing Boodoosingh’s decision, noting the judge’s reasoning contained errors on the issue of the appropriate forum for trying the businessmen and the chances of an appeal succeeding were high.
Lewis said: “On the other hand, I am informed the claimants can be tried in Trinidad and Tobago almost immediately on the same conduct.”
Lewis said in his opinion, Justice Boodoosingh fell into error “and there are good chances of a successful appeal against his declarations”.
Lewis: Ball in AG’s court
The Queen’s Counsel also stated the correct relief would have been “to remit the matter back to the AG for re-decision, having allowed the claimants the opportunity to respond to the representations of the United States of America and the DPP”, rather than simply quashing Ramlogan’s October 9, 2010, decision to have the businessmen extradited.
Lewis added: “From a just point of view these claimants must be tried as soon as possible. Pragmatically that means they should be tried in Trinidad and Tobago and the further inevitable delays consequent or continuing the extradition proceedings make, in my view, an appeal untenable.
“However, in the final analysis, it is a matter for the AG who has complete discretion whether to appeal or not in this matter.”
Ramlogan’s assurances
On numerous occasions, Ramlogan assured the country and US officials that Galbaransingh and Ferguson would face trial in T&T.
Ramlogan, in responding to a release by the US Embassy on December 20, 2011, said in a statement: “Of paramount importance is the question of where... the defendants are likely to be brought to justice in the quickest and shortest possible time.
“Not appealing means that the way is cleared for courts in Trinidad and Tobago to commence the trial of the defendants without further delay. It does not mean that the defendants will walk free without facing trial—a possible prospect if the State appealed.
“The attorney general has every confidence in the ability of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to competently and fairly try these defendants and deliver justice according to law.”
His statement added: “Like the United States of America, the state of Trinidad and Tobago has also incurred great expense in this matter in which close to $100 million has been expended in time and money.
“The defendants have exercised all their pre-trial legal options and the road is therefore now clear for the criminal justice system to get into high gear and commence their trial.”
The US Embassy, in its release, had expressed disappointment over Ramlogan’s decision not to appeal Boodoosingh’s ruling.